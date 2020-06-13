The American Independent Baseball Association will begin July 3 – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – While Major League Baseball and affiliated minor leagues are closed, an independent circuit will open on July 3 with some fans in the seats.

The American Association said Friday that its six teams will play at three centers due to the new coronavirus, at least at the beginning of the season.

The Minnesota St. Paul Saints will play home games at Sioux Falls Stadium along with the Sioux Falls Canaries of South Dakota. Winnipeg Goldeyes of Manitoba will be based at Newman Outdoor Field along with Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of North Dakota. The Chicago Dogs will play home games at the Ballpark Commons along with the Milwaukee Milkmen.

The three local teams are in a position to sell around 25% to 33% of their stadium's capacities.

A regular 60-game season is anticipated through September 10, and the top two teams will face off in a best-of-five championship series. The teams will allow limited spectator capacities, if allowed.

Each team will play 42 games at its center, including 30 home games. A displaced team would return to its usual ballpark if government restrictions in force during the pandemic were relaxed.

Six teams will not operate this season: Cleburne Railroaders in Texas, Gary SouthShore RailCats in Indiana, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs in Nebraska, Sioux City Explorers in Iowa, and Texas AirHogs in Prairie.

The training is scheduled to begin June 25.

Major League Baseball's agreement with the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the governing body for affiliated minors, expires after the season. MLB has proposed reducing guaranteed memberships from 160 to 140 and has also discussed making St. Paul an affiliate club.

