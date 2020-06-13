Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's new song is FLOPPING !!

When Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj released their new song Trolls yesterday, everyone expected the song to quickly reach number one status. Well, MTO News is hearing whispers that the song may end in failure.

Unfortunately for the rapper and Nicki Minaj, the launch of the Trolls is not going as well as expected.

The song debuted at no. # 25 on global Spotify and at n. # 15 on US Spotify USA And it's still stuck at n. # 4 on Apple Music. In comparison, Lil Baby's song Black Lives Matter has already reached number 1 without promotion.

To put that in perspective, Tekashi's latest song Gooba reached number one on all streaming platforms within hours of its release.

The song is not yet officially "flopping,quot;. But entertainment experts are concerned that the track isn't building up the traction many expected.

A recording industry veteran told MTO News: "Tekashi is known for going out and breaking the Internet with hit songs. The Trolls video is good, mostly by Nicki. But the song is not that good."

Trolls is getting lots of views on YouTube, it's already at 50 million. But don't read too much about it. Last month, Billboard accused Tekashi of using bots to increase his visits to YouTube.