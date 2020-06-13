Sony confirmed the cheapest PS5 everyone's been begging for

Sony did not reveal the price of the PS5 during its gaming event on Thursday, but the company surprised fans with an exciting announcement.

The PlayStation 5 designs were shown right at the end of the online press conference, with no comment from Sony providing.

But Sony's PS5 design trailer contained a crucial revelation, the existence of a PS5 Digital Edition console.

Sony unveiled many exciting PlayStation games during its event on Thursday, then shocked fans with the unexpected reveal of "one more thing,quot;: the complete design of the new console. The PS5 was shown in all its glory through a game-like trailer. There was no voiceover, and Sony executives did not appear on the screen to speak and explain the design in every way. The PS5 looks much better than the Xbox Series X, some people will tell you. Others appreciate the minimalist design of the new Xbox more than Sony's curvy console. But what Sony said to us without saying anything was even more important than sharing the final design of the PS5. The company made it clear that a cheaper PS5 will be available to gamers.

When you preorder the PS5 this fall, you'll have to choose between the regular PlayStation 5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. The first includes a Blu-ray disc, while the second does not have one. As a result, the digital edition is slightly sleeker than the regular PS5. But, more importantly, it will also be cheaper than the PS5.

That's truly the most exciting announcement coming out of Sony's online-only event. Yes, the games look good, and some exciting titles are on the way. And yes, the design of the PS5 is no longer a mystery. But I dare say that the price of the PS5 is even more important than anything else, especially this year.

The new coronavirus has dealt a severe blow to the world economy, and it may take us years to fully recover. The PS5 is already expected to be priced higher at launch than its predecessor, with $ 499 being the most popular guess at the moment. Combine these two factors and you'll end up with millions of players who will have to put the PS5 purchase on hold for a while.

Like Microsoft, Sony is well aware of all that. The 825GB SSD is a compromise between a super fast storage solution and Sony's need to cut cost. The PS5 digital edition will further help Sony offer gamers a more affordable version of PS5 at launch. The device is the Xbox One S All Digital equivalent, which also lacks a disc. The PS5 will be much more powerful than the Xbox, of course.

It is unclear how much the digital edition will cost compared to the normal console. The Xbox One S is $ 50 more expensive than the All Digital version, before any discounts and promotions. Sony could follow a similar strategy for the PS5 line. Or it could offer buyers a more significant discount, say $ 100. A $ 399 PS5 digital edition sounds like a great deal for a device that will deliver tremendous performance.

Also, digital publishing puts pressure on Microsoft. The company is rumored to be seeking to lower the price of the PS5, but it is unclear whether Microsoft will be able to sell an X Series below what Sony will charge for the Digital Edition.