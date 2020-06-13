"Security expectations,quot; are the biggest obstacles on the economy's path to recovery, says professor – Up News Info

(CBSNewYork) – If anyone still believes that a V-shaped economic recovery is looming, the Federal Reserve has just ruined that notion. At a recent press conference, Fed President Jerome Powell said: "The extent of the recession and the pace of recovery remain extremely uncertain and will depend, in large part, on our success in containing the virus."

Coronavirus vs. Economy

Uncertainty seems to be the only certainty in recent times. Recent reports have revealed that while the spread of the coronavirus has slowed in some parts of the country, it has accelerated in other parts. Total domestic deaths have exceeded 113,000. The number of confirmed cases exceeds two million.

A vaccine remains for many months, if not years. The production, delivery and administration of any vaccine to millions of people further extends the schedule. Herd immunity, meaning that between 70 and 90 percent of the population has become infected and has become immune (if that's where society is headed), would be even further.

Despite the continuous advance of the virus, the national economy is well reopened. New York City, the early epicenter of the virus, is now seeing a small fraction of the cases it saw at its peak in late March and early April. It took its first step toward reopening this week with, among other things, curb pickup on nonessential businesses. Local economies throughout the rest of the country are more advanced. But 17 states have seen an increase in daily new cases in the past two weeks.

Economic recovery is still in its infancy. "Activity in many parts of the economy has yet to pick up," Powell said, "and overall output is well below previous levels. Also, despite the improvement seen in the May jobs report, unemployment remains historically high. "

Is unemployment really improving?

The recent unemployment report was unexpectedly positive. The official unemployment rate fell from its high of 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May, despite the fact that most experts forecast an increase of 20 percent or more. The official rate, as it is generally measured, excludes many workers, so the actual total is probably somewhat higher. A recently discovered categorization error (workers classified as "employed but absent from work,quot; rather than "unemployed on layoff,quot;) means that the April and May rates should be three points higher.

All that said, the downward trend in unemployment is a pleasant surprise. Workers who were fired from their jobs are beginning to return to work. And as the economy continues to open, more of those temporary layoffs will become jobs again. But not everyone will, and other jobs will be lost. (The economy cut more than two million jobs last week.) A restaurant limited to 50 percent of its capacity will not need 100 percent of its pre-pandemic workforce. A small company that closes its doors permanently will not need any of its previous workers. And many more companies, having adapted to a new reality, will see their personnel needs change.

So far, people have received some reassurance from the one-time stimulus and an additional $ 600 in unemployment benefits that the federal government provided through the CARES Act. The House also passed the HEROES Act, which would include more aid, but it is unclear whether the Senate will do so.

"We know that the stimulus is unsustainable," says Giacomo Santangelo, professor of economics at Fordham University and the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University. “In 2008 (during the Great Recession), all the different stimulus programs stopped at some point. We lit all these fuses, now let's wait for the fireworks to go off. Let's wait for the explosion. "

Waiting for recovery

Right now, the economy is waiting for that explosion, even as many consumers have spent their stimulus checks and the unemployed face the end of extended benefits in July. Uncertainty looms in the millions, with no guarantee that the recovery will get underway in time. Preparing the economy, while necessary, may not have been enough.

Increased consumer demand could, in theory, reclaim jobs (or create new ones) and boost economic growth. But consumers lack confidence in their current situation and future prospects. Historically, high unemployment amid a morphological health crisis will. The Consumer Confidence Index, a measure of consumer optimism about the economy and their own financial situation, fell sharply in March and continued to drop in April. It stabilized in May, which means that consumer confidence remained low.

Consumers are also unsure of the safety of returning to stores and restaurants, and generally returning to their pre-coronavirus lifestyle. Retailers across the country are doing their best to accommodate shoppers, from requiring staff to wear masks and gloves to limiting the number of people in stores to extreme and frequent cleaning. Plexiglass dividers are everywhere. Nordstrom quarantines his shoes for 72 hours after someone tries them on. But will it be all enough effort to bring back clients who face questions about their health and financial future?

Some kind of certainty in the world could help increase confidence. But with a bleak outlook for tomorrow, people spend less money and save more today. The stock market that entered this week seemed to have a somewhat more optimistic view of the recovery. The Dow Jones rose from 18,591.93 in late March to 27,572.44 last Friday. But the bubble couldn't avoid bad news forever. The Dow fell every day this week and then fell 1861.82 points on Thursday (nearly seven percent), after the uncertain forecast by the Fed and evidence of the continued spread of the coronavirus.

Slow rise, uncertain future

Although the economic recession was rapid and abrupt, the return to normal is likely to be slow and gradual. According to Powell, “The extent of the recession and the pace of recovery remain extremely uncertain and will depend, in large part, on our success in containing the virus. We all want to go back to normal. But a full recovery is unlikely to occur until people are sure that it is safe to re-engage in a wide range of activities. The severity of the recession will also depend on policy actions taken at all levels of government to provide relief and support recovery when the public health crisis passes. "

A full recovery is a long way off, if the economy ever gets there. And uncertainty will continue to be a major obstacle. How that uncertainty spreads through the economy is an open question. Santangelo describes an example from his own experience as a teacher.

Universities are currently trying to figure out how to teach in the fall. Even if the campuses are open, many students will choose to continue learning remotely or take time off. Either way, those students will not pay for room and board and may also waive tuition. Students who show up may have to bear additional costs.

"If tuition costs increase, students won't be able to afford it," says Santangelo. “So that just means that student debt is going to increase. And actually student debt is something that students can never default on. Therefore, technically you will have a post-COVID-19 generation of students with even more debt than pre-COVID-19 students. And we said that the students before COVID-19 had too many debts. "

That is just one scenario with implications for the long-term health of the economy. There are many, many others. Each consumer has their own individual uncertainties that limit their spending and slow down the economy. "Security expectations are at the heart of the economy going forward," says Santangelo. “An expectation of attending school, going on vacation, being able to attend the theater without the risk of COVID-19; The expectation of equal opportunities will be the driving force in the recovery. ”

For now, every dollar unspent extends the recovery a little more.