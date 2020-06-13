Radiohead thanks fans for making & # 39; OK Computer & # 39; the best album of the 1990s

The launch of the rock band in 1997 surpassed Oasis & # 39; & # 39; (What & # 39; s The Story) Morning Glory & # 39; & # 39; and & # 39; Definitely Maybe & # 39 ;, & # 39; Nevermind & # 39; from Nirvana and & # 39; Automatic for the People & # 39; by R.E.M. in the BBC Radio 2 online survey.

Radiohead"OK Computer" has been voted the best album of the 1990s by BBC listeners.

The 1997 release expired Oasis"(What & # 39; s The Story) Morning Glory" in BBC Radio 2 online poll, exciting Radiohead stars Colin Greenwood and Phil Selway when the news was announced during Fearne cottonShow on Friday night (June 12).

"I just wanted to thank your listeners for voting OK Computer as the best records of the 90s. That's very nice and cool," Colin said, while drummer Phil praised album producer Nigel Godrich, adding: "Working with Nigel Godrich on the album really set us free and gave our sessions a sense of having a school career after all the teachers had gone home. "

The rockers also selected their favorite tracks on the album, with both selecting "Paranoid Android", while Colin confessed that he loved "Let Down" and Phil selected his hit "No Surprises" for a special mention.

Nirvana"Nevermind" came in third, while Oasis& # 39; 1994 debut, "Definitely Maybe", landed at four, ahead of QUICK EYE MOVEMENT."Automatic for people".

Albums released by Pulp, Alanis Morissette, The verve and U2 made the top 10.

The top 10 albums of the survey results are as follows:

Radiohead – "OK Computer Oasis – "(What is the morning glory" Nirvana – "Never mind" Oasis – "It definitely can be" QUICK EYE MOVEMENT. – "Automatic for people" Pulp – "Different class" Alanis Morissette – "Little toothed pill" The verve – "Urban Hymns" Primary scream – "Screamadelica" U2 – "Achtung Baby"