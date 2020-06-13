Police murder white man Tony Timpa, just like George Floyd! (Video)

Protesters around the world are outraged at the way the Minnesota police murdered George Floyd, while begging for his life.

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO – SHOWING TONY'S MURDER

Well, Dallas police appear to have similarly murdered a white man, Tony Tampa, four years ago. And MTO News has obtained a body camera video, which shows police acting in an eerily similar way.

Body camera images show Tony Timpa begging and asking for help more than 30 times as Dallas police officers pressed his neck to the ground. His nose was buried in the grass and he was breathing for the last time.

"You are going to kill me! You are going to kill me! You are going to kill me!" Tony yelled, before remaining silent.

After Tony fell unconscious, the officers holding him in handcuffs assumed that he was asleep and did not attempt to confirm whether he was breathing or alive.

The officers are then seen in the video laughing and joking about what they had done to Tony.

The first responders waited at least four minutes after Tony stopped responding to start CPR.

So what happened to the officers?

Kevin Mansell, Danny Vásquez and Dustin Dillard were indicted by a grand jury in 2017 on charges of minor and deadly conduct. After two days of testimony, the grand jury indictment stated that "officers engaged in reckless conduct that placed Tony Timpa in imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

In March last year, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot dismissed the charges.

LINK TO GRAPHIC VIDEO – SHOWING TONY'S MURDER