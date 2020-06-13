Orange County Officials Report 8 More Coronavirus Deaths, Case Number Exceeds 8K – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County health officials reported eight new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, bringing the county's total to 210.

The county also reported 167 additional cases, totaling 8,153.

The highest number of deaths reported in a single day was May 21, when the Health Care Agency (HCA) reported 14 deaths.

The number of deaths involving skilled nursing facility residents increased from 94 to 98.

On Thursday, Seal Beach officials revealed an outbreak in a nursing home that claimed two lives and sickened dozens of residents and employees.

There have been outbreaks of at least two cases, each reported in 28 specialized nursing homes, six care facilities, and two care homes.

As of Wednesday, 979 nursing home residents had contracted COVID-19 and 505 employees had been infected, according to the county.

The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) said "the number of staff working in skilled nursing facilities is increasing,quot; and testing capacity is increasing.

The number of people hospitalized decreased from 294 on Thursday to 291, while the number of patients in intensive care fell from 142 to 139.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department reported that 386 inmates contracted coronavirus and 371 recovered until Friday.

Currently, nine inmates are ill with the virus, and officials are awaiting test results for 42 inmates.

As of Thursday, 174,298 people had been screened for coronaviruses with 3,866 documented recoveries.

Also on Friday, bars, gyms, and movie theaters were authorized to reopen along with community pools, schools, day camps, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, wineries, and family entertainment centers.

On Thursday, Orange County officials raised the face mask requirements, though health officials still strongly recommend that people wear them.

Health experts continue to emphasize to residents the importance of wearing face covers in public.

"It is not for your individual protection," said Lilly Simmering, HCA Deputy Director. "It is to protect others … from potentially contracting COVID-19 if you don't know you have it."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)