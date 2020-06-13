Online petition urges Disneyland to delay reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Thousands of people on Friday urge Disneyland to delay reopening for its 65th anniversary next month.

A change.org petition that began Thursday, the day after Disneyland announced it would reopen to the public on July 17, has nearly reached its goal of 25,000 signatures in one day. The petition says reopening the park will now endanger cast members and guests, especially since there are now more cases of COVID-19 than when Disneyland closed on March 13.

"Health officials have stated that the second wave of Covid-19 will be worse. So reopening before the second wave hits us is irresponsible and greedy, ”the petition said. "I understand that everyone rejoices at the reopening of the parks, but not during a pandemic in which people are dying, now is not the time."

Disneyland announced Wednesday that its Anaheim properties would reopen in phases. The Downtown Disney District would reopen on July 9, and Disneyland and neighboring Disney California Adventure Park would follow suit on July 17. Disney & # 39; s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel would reopen on July 23.

Coronavirus infection rates have increased across the country as all states are in different stages of reopening.

The petition asks Disneyland to delay opening until COVID-19 cases drop and health officials say the conditions are safer.