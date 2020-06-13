Man arrested in accident that killed a woman being helped into a vehicle in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A man was arrested early Saturday morning after Dallas police said he crashed into two people outside his vehicle, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.

Police said the accident occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Canada Drive when a 57-year-old man was helping a 60-year-old woman, who needed a walker, to get into a vehicle.

According to police, the suspect, Gustavo Vargas-González, 33, was driving down the street when he collided with the two victims and their vehicle.

Police said the two victims were taken to the hospital. The woman died from her injuries while the man remains in serious condition.

The suspect walked away from the scene of the accident, but was later found on a levee in the 4400 block of Canada Drive, police said. He was charged with an accident with death and an accident with bodily injury.

Police have yet to say what may have caused the accident as they continue to investigate.