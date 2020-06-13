Los Angeles County Supervisor asks California Attorney General to investigate Palmdale Hanging death – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County supervisor is asking California Attorney General Xavier Beccera to investigate the death of a 24-year-old boy who was found hanging from a tree on the other side of Palmdale City Hall.

Robert Fuller's body was discovered by someone passing by early in the morning on June 10.

Hundreds of people gathered at Palmdale City Hall on Saturday to demand answers about his death and pay tribute to his life.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the attorney general "will lend additional experience and oversight to this important investigation and provide the community with the answers they deserve."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is currently leading the investigation, which they say was a possible suicide, something the family has said they don't believe is the case.

"It wasn't suicidal," said Pernisha Theus, Fuller's cousin. "He had no mental illness and we don't want that to be implicit."

Another member of the Fuller family, among others, suggested that the incident was lynching.

The city of Palmdale said in a press release on Saturday that they support the protesters' demand for a full investigation into what happened, saying officials "will settle for nothing less than a comprehensive accounting of this matter."

Senator Kamala Harris intervened in the incident and tweeted, "Robert Fuller's family and the entire Palmdale community deserve answers." There must be more investigation. "

Sheriff's officials said investigators are awaiting the full autopsy results and information from Fuller's family before making a final determination on his cause of death.

Fuller's death comes as protests have spread across the world, demanding accountability and justice in the deaths of African Americans.

The family has created a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $ 182,000 as of Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call the sheriff's homicide office at (323) 890-5500.

