Limit of 50 people replaced by a four-square-meter rule as of July 1

The 50-person limit in cafes, restaurants and churches will be removed in New South Wales with places instead of following the rule of one person for every four square meters, the prime minister confirmed this morning.

The new rule will go into effect for funerals starting today, but for all other places starting July 1.

It applies to most closed places, including pubs and workspaces.

It will allow more people to attend meetings, but the size of the space will be crucial with just one person for every four square meters.

The restrictions lifted also apply to weddings, which had previously been limited to 20 guests, but dance floors and other activities involving close physical proximity between guests will not be permitted.

"It is very important that companies make sure that they comply with strict guidelines," Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said at a press conference this morning.

"We cannot let our guard down. People should show up for tests with the mildest symptoms and practice good hand hygiene and social distancing."

While restrictions were lifted, all activities in the hotel industry must be settled.

Clubs and music festivals without organized seating remain closed.

Outdoor sports and cultural venues with a capacity of up to 40,000 people as of July 1 will also be able to seat 25 percent of their normal capacity.

The current limit for groups meeting in homes and outdoors will remain at 20.

The relaxation of the restrictions is in line with the decision of the national cabinet on Friday to modify the third stage of relaxation of the COVID-19 rules.

It occurs when nine new cases of the virus were detected by NSW Health since yesterday.

Eight of them are travelers who have returned from abroad who are in hotel quarantine, while the ninth is a teacher at a primary school in South Sydney, confirmed by the health department in a statement last night.

All Laguna Street Public School students have been told to stay home after all are considered close contacts of the staff member.

The school will stop on-site learning until Thursday after the diagnosis, according to the NSW Department of Education.

It was also confirmed that a staff member at Rose Bay Public School in the eastern suburbs of Sydney tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

The Rose Bay case was one of four confirmed in the 24-hour reporting period through Friday night, along with a locally acquired case still under investigation.

It caused the school to close on Friday, but authorities are investigating whether it is an older infection.

Meanwhile, the locally acquired case, a man in his twenties, ended the state's streak of not having registered community-transmitted infections for more than two weeks.

He is not believed to have attended any recent protests or mass gatherings, says NSW Health.