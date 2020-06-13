ITV & # 39; s This Morning wants to hire a black presenter

ITV's flagship This Morning Show is looking to hire a black presenter, The Mail on Sunday may reveal.

In a video conference with staff last week, program editor Martin Frizell said: There is no black presenter on any of the shows today.

"We plan to change that, we (this morning) are investigating it."

Editor Martin Frizell admitted finding a black candidate "will not be easy,quot; and while there is no indication Holly Willoughby (left) or Phillip Schofield (right) are leaving, there is inevitably speculation that the move could end. to his 11-year association

Frizell admitted finding a black candidate "will not be easy,quot; and while there is no indication Holly Willoughby or Phillip Schofield are leaving, there is inevitably speculation that the move could end their 11-year partnership on This Tomorrow.

Miss Willoughby, 39, recently cut her job with ITV and took on a new role on the BBC, which has been courting her.

He announced last month that he would be leaving ITV2's Celebrity Juice after 12 years and starring alongside Bradley Walsh in Take Off, a new BBC series to air later this year.

This morning, which has never had a main black presenter since its launch 32 years ago, is presented on Fridays by Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. The couple also covers their co-stars' vacations.

Miss Willoughby (left), 39, recently cut her job with ITV and took on a new role on the BBC, which has been courting her. Right: Schofield on the show.

An ITV source said: & # 39; It is difficult for Martin. It seemed like he really wanted to say what he said, so it will be difficult to just give the presenter a weekly slot on Fridays because he would be left open to token claims & # 39; & # 39;.

Another informant on the show said, 'Congratulations to Frizell for being the first ITV boss to commit to making this happen. What we all ask ourselves now is: & # 39; Someone will go and, if so, who? & # 39; & # 39;

ITV has faced allegations that its list during the day is "too white."

Last October, The Mail on Sunday revealed that the channel had not featured a single non-white main presenter throughout its daytime hours, although some supporting presenters were from ethnic minorities.