iPhone 12: BOE does not deliver the first OLED shipments of iPhone 12: Report – Latest news

Chinese display maker BOE reportedly failed to deliver the first shipment of OLED panels for Apple iPhone 12, which will launch in November, the media reported.

According to Korea & # 39; s Daily, the failure apparently was due to BOE's inability to pass Apple's strict OLED quality control tests.

BOE is the world's leading producer of large liquid crystal displays and already manufactures liquid crystal displays for Apple iPads and MacBooks.

However, the report did not make clear whether this is a problem that will affect overall iPhone manufacturing, or whether quality control failures have already been incorporated into the iPhone 12's production cycle.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series that would include two premium variants.

Samsung Display is expected to provide nearly 80 percent of the OLED displays used in this year's iPhone 12 line.

LG Display and BOE are other panel providers for upcoming iPhones.

Samsung has been Apple's OLED provider since 2017 when the company finally gave its iPhone X this display feature.

The company is likely to supply display units for three of the upcoming iPhone 12 variants, the 5.4-inch entry-level option, the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models.

Meanwhile, LG and BOE displays can be used on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with specifications similar to the entry-level variant, according to reports.

