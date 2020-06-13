Hidden detectors looking for guns and knives.

Image copyright

The scanners were used to select VIPs at this year's Brit Awards at London's O2 Center.





Peter George calls it the paradox of protection. People want security, but they don't want to spend a lot of time queuing for a security inspection.

He is the CEO of Evolv Technology, an American company based out of Boston that is developing systems to search for firearms at major public events and may one day look for symptoms of Covid-19.

Evolv was asked if he can build door arches, and the company is examining ways to expand the space between the sensors to allow larger crowds to pass more quickly.

George has a background in cybersecurity work, which he says qualifies him to find needles in haystacks. Evolv sells security arches containing a combination of electronic surveillance and artificial intelligence software to filter signals and detect an armed individual among thousands of people performing at a rock concert.

This discreet technology was used to screen VIPs at this year's Brit Awards at London's O2 Center.

Traditional metal detectors raise many alarms for innocent metal objects, creating a choke point for customers who just want to get to their seat in a stadium or concert hall.

Peter George hopes to solve the protection paradox





This very high alarm rate prompted Evolv to combine artificial intelligence software with radar to reduce false alerts and keep crowds flowing to one place without annoying interruptions.

This not only seeks the shape of a pistol as defined by the software, but also small metal fragments packed into a confined space to create shrapnel around an explosive device, as tragically demonstrated in the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Evolv's software engineers have written algorithms that interpret shapes as signatures, with the contours of knives and guns listed as reasons to alert an operator.

The density of the metal is a key indicator of the presence of a weapon and George says that his colleagues have programmed the system to react in 1/38 of a second.

The AI ​​software analyzes the results you get from each group and this is automatically loaded into Evolv's own database.

Each sold bow is connected to the Evolv startup file via the Internet. Therefore, it is updated from other scanners. The system evolves as the user base grows, or as George says, "We can make everyone smarter by sharing the data we collect."

Evolv hopes to add thermal imaging capabilities to its scanners in the course of 2020. In theory, that could detect people with high temperatures, one of the symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr. Simon Worrell is a pandemic planning immunologist who works for the Collinson health and safety advisory firm. He says using AI to evaluate human scans "sounds good, but I don't know how effective it will be."

Taking paracetamol, for example, will lower the temperature of a Covid-19 carrier. And basic precautions remain paramount. "Physical distance is important."

Experts say temperature controls alone are not enough to detect Covid-19





He thinks that sticking to layers of protection, temperature controls, masks and staying away is the way to beat the virus.

Canadian threat protection specialist Patriot One Technologies has led his artificial intelligence team to investigate how its existing systems, designed to identify a person carrying a weapon in a crowd, can be adjusted to detect people with elevated temperatures.

But Martin Cronin, executive director of Patriot One and a former diplomat at the British Foreign Office, calls for caution. "It is not so easy to detect temperatures. You cannot simply point a thermal imaging camera at a crowd. Factors such as ambient temperature or someone having an elevated temperature due to exercise can undermine the accuracy of scanning devices. People must be careful in bold, he claims to have responses to the temperature scan. "

Part of the challenge is adjusting artificial intelligence software to ignore such distractions and isolate indicators that are important in keeping virus carriers out of crowded places. Patriot One wants to pinpoint a number of anomalies, including the absence of approved face masks, which means that a visitor deserves more attention.

It has been difficult enough training the systems to search for hidden weapons.

Patriot One found that radar did a good job of looking under coats and jackets to find what it believed to be weapons. Unfortunately, the number of false alerts was excessively high.

Patriot One system can be disguised under flower pots





AI was designed to help, in the form of machine learning technology that could solve the shapes captured in the radar scan and assess whether they really posed a threat.

With an AI boost, the success rate increased, but it still didn't measure up to the possibility of it being unleashed in the public without common objects being mistaken for a terrorist's tools.

The system only worked well in some environments, while in others the signals were cluttered with external elements, such as emissions from consumer electronics.

The answer was even more technology. Patriot One bought multiple companies, with additional artificial intelligence and detection expertise.

The video images of guns and knives were fed into the AI ​​software to teach you how to discriminate between different objects.

And the company has connected its surveillance technology to security cameras suspended in familiar transparent protrusions from hallway ceilings at customer sites.

Mr. Cronin collected the AI ​​ingredients, grouping the data from different systems. He compares it to the way humans combine all their senses to understand the world around them.

AI can monitor information from multiple sources





He claims that AI software has now eliminated interference from building noise and electronic signals, eliminating the false positives that the early trials pursued. And it presents technology as leaving people anonymous. "We are looking for objects, not people."

But the algorithms that underpin intelligent systems can be fooled by mundane events.

On a high school campus in the United States, a weapon detection scanner was stumped by the sudden appearance of umbrellas on a day of heavy rain. Recycled to identify an umbrella as a non-threatening object, the software could be updated through the Patriot One user network.

Different societies throw different problems. In North America, the priority is to detect weapons. For potential UK users, the system may be looking for knives. But in both cases, the idea is to install a discrete security architecture.

So the next time you walk into a corporate reception area or the entrance to a public building, take a look at those large planter boxes that frame the door as you enter. You may have been searched for weapons. Or maybe, one day, a virus.