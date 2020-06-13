For Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, George Floyd's case brings pressure – and opportunity – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Keith Ellison has been a civil rights activist, defense attorney, cable TV favorite, congressman in Congress, a party operator, and an occasional provocateur on Twitter.

But he has rarely been a prosecutor, until now.

The Minnesota Attorney General is at the forefront of the George Floyd murder case, arguably one of the most under scrutinized in the country and is already the high point behind an emerging national movement to eradicate racism in the criminal justice system.

Ellison, the first African American chosen for his job, is now tasked with making that system work.

Expectations are high, as many people find it difficult to imagine a failure to convict the four officers accused of Floyd's death.

"What we need is the responsibility of a top lawyer like Keith Ellison to jail these cops. Keith can do the job, "said Clarence Castile, a Minnesota police reform advocate whose nephew, Philando Castile, was killed by an officer in 2016." Damn, I'd better get the job done. "

Ellison has made it clear that he feels the pressure. He repeatedly warns that "winning a conviction will be difficult,quot; and notes that he will leave prosecution with attorneys experienced in obtaining convictions. Still, he has taken over his oversight role from the prosecution to become the public face of the case and a central voice in a national conversation.

"This is a soul search for the entire nation," Ellison said in a recent Associated Press interview.

Police-involved deaths are generally handled by county prosecutors. But Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman, who is white and has little history of prosecuting the police, was viewed skeptically by many in the black community.

When Freeman did not immediately charge the four officers involved in Floyd's death, Floyd's family and others pressured Governor Tim Walz to turn the case over to another prosecutor. Freeman agreed to a joint investigation, with Ellison at the helm.

Critics immediately expressed concern. Some pointed to a 2018 tweet in which Ellison had a copy of the "Antifa Handbook," a guide to radical protest, and mocked President Donald Trump.

Ellison is "well known for politicizing issues, but he will have to curb his past inclinations to carry out his work fairly on behalf of the public," said state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

Ellison, 56, has been ignoring such criticism since he won the state office in 2018, after a 12-year term in Washington, where he was the first Muslim elected to Congress and swore to use the Thomas Jefferson Quran .

Ellison spent much of his time in the Democratic minority, with a platform to try to lead his party to the left. He was a regular guest on cable television and a leading promoter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' presidential nomination.

He jumped into the party's ideological struggle in 2016, mounting a losing candidate for the presidency of the Democratic National Committee. The bitter fight with the centrists resurfaced Ellison's decades-old comments supporting Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. Since then, Ellison rejected the group.

If Ellison's national reputation was as a progressive purist, his work as attorney general has been more moderate. While seeking a liberal political agenda, calling himself "the people's advocate," he also sought some consensus on police reform in a state that has been divided by a series of police shootings.

Last year, he organized a group of activists, law enforcement groups, a prosecutor and a judge to tour the state and hear from communities about surveillance and come up with some proposals.

The effort was a remarkable outreach for police, said Matt Gottschalk, director of public safety in Corcoran, a suburb of Minneapolis, who represented the board of directors of the Association of Minnesota Police Chiefs in the group.

"There has not been a recent attorney general who has politicized the actions of police officers as much as he has in the campaign," Gottschalk said, "but since then he has had the right conversations with law enforcement."

Ellison's ties to the African American community in Minneapolis are deep. He moved from Detroit to Minnesota to study law and stayed, working as an organizer, activist, and defense attorney. Always a good talker, he hosted a talk show on a black radio station, adding debates about welfare reform and police brutality, he said, to jazz and gospel programming. He won a seat in the State Chamber before going to Congress.

The Floyd case could create some tension with progressives who have long viewed Ellison as an uncompromising ally. Ellison is among Democratic politicians who have distanced themselves from calls to remove the police, though he has expressed some sympathy with supporters of that idea, including his son, Jeremiah Ellison, a member of the Minneapolis City Council.

"What I will say is that the people who requested it are making a valid case for a serious transformation," Ellison told the AP. "And they should be heard rather than fired, right? You know, they are not talking about leaving people alone. They are talking about a higher level of security and protection and human rights. "

One of the most important things Ellison can do now is use his credibility to manage expectations, said Susan Gaertner, a former St. Paul & # 39; s Ramsey County prosecutor.

"There is an expectation that this case, this prosecution, can be amended by 400 years of racial injustice and that is simply too much to expect from a single criminal case," he said.

Ellison has asked for patience. But it has not played down the weight of this moment, as Americans consider racism in the police, healthcare, and other institutions.

Ellison said he sees parallels between the disproportionate number of black Americans killed by police and the disproportionate number of black Americans suffering from COVID-19. It is a personal connection to Ellison, whose 82-year-old mother died from the virus.

Clida Martínez Ellison, daughter of a voting rights activist, taught her children to "defend justice," she said.

"We are doing that," he said.

