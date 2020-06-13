For decades I have supported efforts to reduce police brutality, but most police officers are not villains.

More than 80% of all citizens killed by police in Colorado from 2014 through the end of last year were armed, usually with a weapon. Eighty-six percent used drugs or alcohol, and methamphetamine appeared in a surprising 44% of all cases.

Reporters from Colorado Public Radio, who compiled those statistics, noted how methamphetamine, in particular, “dramatically increases your chances of being killed in a police encounter. . . The reason seems clear when reviewing the prosecutors' investigations. In most of Colorado's methamphetamine and gun cases in the past six years, the hypercharged and delusional suspects left officers with little choice but to shoot to protect themselves or the public. "

It's hard to be a cop, and even harder to be a cop who makes all the right decisions in a split second when faced with challenging suspects, especially when it is entirely reasonable to fear that they are armed. Perhaps this should be evident, except that in the past few days it has not.

Instead, a growing chorus condemns the police in radical terms, accusing them of being broadly racist and even a "violent extremist group,quot;, demanding that departments be drastically reduced and police officers expelled from schools, and suggesting that priority of capturing criminals you may need to be displaced

"I am 100% committed to imagining a future without police," said Denver Councilwoman Robin Kniech.

Even Denver's chief of public safety, Murphy Robinson, got on the spot and offered the following gibberish to Up News Info: "It would refocus a police officer's job from the ultimate goal of imprisoning people to how we use them to give them life. " tosomeone."

To his credit, Mayor Michael Hancock has kept his head, answering a question about a possible disbursement of funds by asking "who are you going to call,quot; when you are physically threatened "if we don't have the right complement of law enforcement?"

In particular, the RCP database revealed that “48% of those shot by police in Colorado for six years were white, 11% were black, and 36% were Latino. . . . Colorado's population is 68% white, 4% black, and 22% Latino. "Therefore, people of color shot by the police,quot; are overrepresented compared to the state's population, but not compared to those who are already within the criminal justice system. The racial breakdown among inmates in the state Department of Corrections is 46% white, 18% black, and 32% Hispanic. "

Perhaps, as some argue, increased vigilance in minority neighborhoods and longer average sentences explain part of the disparity. But there is little doubt that a higher incidence of violent crime affects black communities. For example, the FBI reports that in 2018, "of the murder victims for whom the race was known, 53.3% were black or African American,quot; and "when the offender's race was known," more than half were also black. .

Data on violent encounters with the police cannot be expected to reflect the ethnic breakdown of the general population, provided that police officers are called more frequently to some neighborhoods than to others. That should also go without saying.

Surely, the grotesque murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis did not involve a felony. Neither have several other notorious cases, such as the one involving Eric Garner in New York City in 2014. Such incidents shake conscience, but in statistical terms they are outliers, despite what many voices now want us to believe.

This is uncomfortable. For decades I have supported efforts to reduce police brutality and instill responsibility. My editorials as editor of the opinion pages of Up News Info lobbied for the police to be banned from blindly shooting at vehicles, to restrict the pursuit, the adoption of body cameras and the prompt publication of the video, the deployment of non-lethal weapons , the creation of a civil agency in Denver to monitor police conduct, the end of military-type vehicles for the police, and more.

When security manager Al LaCabe, in 2007, proposed that police lying be a serious disciplinary matter in the face of union resistance, I argued that “just because Denver went more than 100 years without firing premeditated liars in its police force does not mean that the politics is sacrosanct. "

And when Denver Civil Service officers made a habit of reversing the punishment for unsavory officers, my editorials ridiculed their reasoning and called for a renewal of the commission's rules.

In fact, I support the amended legislative reform bill brought about by the Floyd murder. I'm not late to this problem.

But that doesn't mean you have to accept today's simplistic views that cops, as a rule, are bigoted and brutal, that nothing has changed in 40 years, and that it is easy to identify suspects who pose a small threat. Sometimes it is difficult. Sometimes it is impossible.

As a result, incidents of apparent excessive force often tend to be ambiguous. And if jurors seem too likely to acquit the few officers who are actually charged, it is at least in part because they understand that the police have to make quick decisions involving their own safety, and sometimes they make honest mistakes, including tragic.

Floyd's murder is a tragedy that triggers useful reform. But it is also generating a poisonous exaggeration that will make it even more difficult for the police to approve of his death no more than the rest of us.

Vincent Carroll has been writing public policy and political commentary in Colorado since 1982. He was editor of the Rocky Mountain News editorial page for many years until that newspaper's disappearance in 2009, when he moved to Up News Info. When Carroll retired from journalism full time in 2016, he was also editor of the editorial page for The Post.

