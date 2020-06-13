Elon Musk has two Las Vegas casinos requesting Boring Company tunnels

Elon Musk's boring company is already looking to dig more tunnels in Las Vegas, Nevada, after last month it finished digging the first two at the city's convention center.

Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom tweeted a map last week That shows a proposed set of tunnels that would run west from the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) to Wynn and Encore, hotel casinos owned by Wynn Resorts. This week, Wynn Resorts announced that, in collaboration with The Boring Company, it had submitted a land use application for that project. Resorts World Las Vegas, a new complex that Malaysian resorts conglomerate Genting is building just northwest of Wynn and Encore, says it has also submitted a request for a connector similar to the LVCC. Friday afternoon The edge He got the two sets of apps, which can also be seen below.

Like the LVCC project (known as the Convention Center Loop), people would be transported through these tunnels in Tesla vehicles. It would turn a walk of about a mile into a two-minute trip in each direction.

Wynn Resorts and The Boring Company want to dig a 0.6 mile tunnel that runs from the Encore parking lot to Silver Lot # 2 at the LVCC, with no intermediate stops. The proposal says the boarding area in the LVCC parking lot would eliminate about 25 parking spaces. Passengers in the Encore would board the existing bus lane outside the hotel casino, and both boarding areas would be on the ground.

Resorts World and The Boring Company are proposing a 0.4-mile tunnel that runs from the hotel's new casino to one of the parking lots currently being built for the LVCC expansion, with no intermediate stops. The passenger platforms at both ends would also be on the ground.

The projects differ from the Convention Center Loop in that these trips will not be free. Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, told CNN that each trip would cost between $ 3 and $ 5. That's, or slightly cheaper than the cost of a ticket for the Las Vegas, which connects the LVCC to various hotels and casinos that line the Las Vegas Strip, but does not reach Wynn, Encore, or Resorts World.

The new tunnels would also have to be funded by the companies, unlike the $ 52.5 million Convention Center, which was paid for by the Convention and the Visitor Authority. Both Wynn Resorts and Resorts World say they are still negotiating the terms of their agreements with The Boring Company, according to proposals submitted to Clark County.

(Wynn Resorts and Resorts World have another connection beyond being located out of the monorail path. Wynn Resorts sued Resorts World in late 2018 because the hotel casinos Genting is building bear an impressive resemblance to the Wynn and Encore. The lawsuit was settled last year.)

Hill has said that the Convention and Visitors Authority wants to expand The Boring Company's tunnel system to other parts of the city, and the two new proposals from Wynn and Resorts World represent the first step toward that goal. They could also inflame tensions with the city's taxi authority and Las Vegas monorail company, as they would be The Boring Company's first projects to directly compete with those transportation options. The Loop Convention Center is slated to open in January 2021, in time for the next Consumer Electronics Show.

Update June 12, 5:11 PM ET: Added new information from planning documents obtained by The edge.