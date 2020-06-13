Coronavirus: Poland reopens all its EU borders for the first time in almost three months

Poland has reopened all of its EU borders for the first time in almost three months.

The European Commission has recommended that all the bloc's borders be opened before Monday.

On the border with Germany, the mayors of two neighboring cities: Frankfurt, on the Oder River, on the one hand, and Slubice, on the other, celebrated with champagne.

René Wilke and Mariusz Olejniczak were later seen breaking the existing coronavirus regulations by shaking hands with them.

"I am realizing that something happened that was unimaginable," Wilke said.

When the border was closed in mid-March, travelers were prevented from working, but then an exception was made for them.

Poland's border with Lithuania already opened on Friday. The Czech and Slovak borders had to wait until Saturday.

But the non-EU borders with Ukraine, Belarus and the Russian enclave Kaliningrad remain closed.

Workers and visitors from those countries face 14 days of quarantine once they arrive in Poland.

Starting Tuesday, flights will also operate to EU destinations.