Construction site outbreak in Santa Clara; Franciscans enjoy al fresco dining – Up News Info San Francisco

SF diners head out for their first restaurant meal in months since the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – The energy was palpable on the streets of North Beach on Friday night when diners first went out to dinner at a San Francisco restaurant in months. Metered parking spots were turned into outdoor dining spaces at the Ideale restaurant, where some diners dined among the cars. "I mean, you're a little close to passing cars, but if the food is good enough, you're really not paying attention to where you're sitting," said Caitlin Chisholm of San Francisco. Michael Benson was a fan of creative setup. "It feels like you're a little bit in Europe, so it's nice to bring that hospitality here and enjoy that," said Benson. read more

Reserves fill as tasting rooms reopen under strict COVID-19 protocols

SONOMA – Sonoma and Napa counties are raising their glasses again as wineries and breweries have the green light to open their tasting rooms. But it will not be as common a business as wineries try to navigate through the COVID-19 protocols. Finally it is time to uncork and pour, since the wineries and breweries have opened their tasting rooms. The requirement to serve food has disappeared, but there are changes to protect customers and staff. Visitors will notice the difference as soon as they arrive at the winery. Your car is your waiting room and you will receive a text message to notify you when a table is available. Inside the winery there are no menus. Customers get a business card with a QR code and all they have to do is scan it with a camera and it will take them directly to the website. read more

Fisherman’s Wharf Outdoor Dining Battle Threatens Longtime Seafood Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO – Scoma & # 39; s, a famous Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant, plans to reopen with cookouts in an adjacent parking lot, but that could force a local fisherman to close his business immediately. The parking area at Pier 47 could be used for al fresco dining as early as next week, but that space is where Giuseppe Pennisi of Pioneer Seafoods has been selling fresh fish directly from his boat for years. Now, the port of San Francisco has ordered him to stop. "They said our business was causing trouble for the Scoma, but that there is no one here anymore except the people who buy some fish," Pennisi said. read more

San Francisco restaurants enter the coronavirus era with cookouts

SAN FRANCISCO – On Friday, COVID-19's health restrictions in San Francisco were relaxed enough to allow outside dining in restaurants. Customers were lining up in the city to learn what it takes to make cookouts work in the age of social estrangement. Outside Cafe Trieste in North Beach, the tables are on the street, the slightest hint of normalcy in the highly social neighborhood since coronavirus restrictions began. Right on Grant Avenue, the owner of Tupelo and Belle Cora said the city and state permitting processes for the reopening are unclear and not working. "There is an additional fire permit. I went to the fire department today so I could put some heat lamps in a new rest area, which I'm supposed to be allowed to have. But they didn't accept permits from the fire department," said the restorer Teague Kernan. read more

Some nurses concerned about safety at Hayward Hospital after COVID-19 outbreak

HAYWARD – A small hospital in Hayward has implemented some new guidelines since the COVID-19 outbreak that they believe will reduce the risk of infection, but some nurses at St. Rose Hospital believe that it is not enough. The 50-bed community hospital has had some success recovering from a previous coronavirus outbreak. A spokesperson for St. Rose Hospital said 37 workers had tested positive about three weeks ago. As part of its new safety guidelines, the hospital has stopped admitting most new patients. However, there were nurses KPIX 5 spoke to who believe the facility can do more to better protect both workers and patients. read more

California Nail, tattoo parlors may reopen with restrictions June 19

SACRAMENTO – Some Californians will be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo, or a massage again starting next week under the new state guide issued on Friday. But the studios and classrooms won't look the same when they open. Workers and customers must wear face masks, adopt much more intense cleaning practices for shared reusable items, such as tweezers, and services will be limited – for now there are no tattoos or piercings in the mouth or nose. Guidance on nail salons has been highly anticipated. An industry group even sued the state to allow them to reopen. Services can reopen starting June 19 in counties where health officials allow. They join a long list of other companies authorized to reopen in recent weeks, including beauty salons, churches, and restaurants. read more

Customers begin to explore Bay Area shopping malls in the COVID era

CONCORD – As some shopping malls reopen in the Bay Area, the big question remains: will people come back and embrace the new retail experience in the COVID era? There are 152 tenants at the Concord Sun Valley Mall and nearly 70 are open. Each store is enforcing the mask and social distancing. In fact, you can't even enter the mall unless you wear a mask, says general manager Nathan Fackrell. "We are open for business!" Fackrell said. "After these three long months, we take all necessary precautions." The self-described "sneaker head,quot; Moo Gatewood wasn't in the mall just to watch. "Man, as soon as I heard that the mall was reopening, it was great news for my ears!" read more

Alameda County to Reopen Outdoor Restaurants, Houses of Worship, Indoor Stores Next Week

OAKLAND – Alameda County has set a new date to allow for additional activities and to loosen restrictions on the county health orders to allow for, among other activities, outdoor dining, religious services, and indoor and outdoor retail. Starting June 19, the county health officer would relax the current restrictions as part of the Alameda County reopening plan, aligning with the California State guide. Alameda County would be the last among Bay Area counties to allow cookouts. Relaxed health orders occur even when Alameda County has currently reported the most cases of coronavirus in the Bay Area, surpassing what was the most affected county, Santa Clara, last month. . read more

Multiple new cases of COVID-19 reported at construction sites in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE – Health authorities in Santa Clara County have identified multiple new cases of COVID-19 among construction workers in the county, prompting several sites to close operations. The county health department said cases identified this week among construction workers include those at four construction sites in the county, with the largest outbreak at a site in Mountain View where 10 cases were confirmed and more than 30 possible exposures. The construction company that operates the site proactively notified the health department once the first case was discovered and voluntarily closed it at the request of the county until further notice. read more

24-hour physical fitness Close 10 locations in the Bay Area due to a coronavirus pandemic as others will reopen

SAN FRANCISCO – 24 Hour Fitness announced that several of its Bay Area locations would be permanently closed as California allowed the reopening of gyms under the state's latest coronavirus reopening guidelines. According to a company statement, 10 Bay Area gyms are closing, four of which are in San Francisco. The gym announced that members will be able to work out at any location that reopens for the rest of 2020. Meanwhile, 24 Hour Fitness said other Bay Area locations will open soon. A review of the gym's website on Friday showed several locations promising to open as soon as June 22.North Dakota, including some gyms in Alameda and San Mateo counties. Other venues promised dates in late June and early July, while gyms in San Francisco planned to reopen in August. read more

San Francisco Reaches Agreement with UC Hastings on Lomo Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – The City of San Francisco has reached a settlement with UC Hastings and the law school co-plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed for the conditions at the Solomillo, according to an announcement. The press release jointly issued by Mayor London Breed and the UC Hastings Act on Friday morning announced that the city and UC Hastings, their co-plaintiffs and the Lomo Owners and Merchants Association reached a settlement agreement in Form of a stipulated mandate that describes an ambitious plan to dramatically improve conditions on the sirloin in the future. read more

San Mateo officials ask Newsom for green light to reopen faster

SAN MATEO – San Mateo County officials asked Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday for a variation on the health order, which allowed them to speed up the pace by lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on local residents and businesses since mid of March. On Friday, state officials eased restrictions on hotels, bowling alleys, miniature golf courses, game rooms, batting cages, museums, galleries, zoos, aquariums, bars, wineries, and day camps. But a county must meet certain levels of testing and monitoring in order to execute those openings or receive a variance from Newsom to move to Phase 3 of its reopening plan. read more

Stanford Study Reveals Self-Injection COVID-19 Tests Safe and Accurate

STANFORD – A Stanford research study published Friday found that people can be taught to make their own COVID-19 nasal swabs, limiting health worker exposure and wearing protective gear. While intense work was being done in laboratories around the world on a vaccine to fight the virus, others have focused on improving and simplifying testing procedures. Therefore, the Stanford study, while only involving a small number of patients, showed that collecting DIY home samples may be a reliable testing procedure in the future. The study was published Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. read more

Mayor Breed using soft drink tax money to support San Francisco food programs during the COVID-19 crisis

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor London Breed revealed Friday that San Francisco has been using $ 1.65 million of the city's soft drink tax revenue to help individuals and families struggling to buy food after suffering financial setbacks due to the covid-19 outbreak. Breed joined San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and California State Board of Equalization President Malia Cohen in making the announcement. "COVID-19 has made it really difficult for some of our most vulnerable communities to access food, whether due to loss of income, longer lines in stores, the closure of dining rooms, or other disruptions to normal routine "Breed said in a statement. launching. read more