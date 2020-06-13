Colorado Tourism Office promotes responsible travel in the coronavirus era

This summer, the Colorado Tourism Office's usual tips for visitors: stick to trails, respect wildlife, pick up dog poop, come up with tips on wearing masks, staying 6 feet away from people and wash your hands.

Welcome to vacation in the COVID-19 era.

The tourism office launched a "Care for Colorado residents,quot; campaign Thursday. Her latest video features cartoons of moose, elk, bears, and other creatures that urge people to stay away, put on masks, and stay home if they don't feel well.

"How about a ski between you and me," suggests a moose on the slopes. "Mask! Keep one in your pocket in case you need to balance it," is another tip.

"We want to continue to make sure that the health and safety of residents and visitors are the top priority," said Abby Leeper, spokeswoman for the tourism office.

Tourism officials are working closely with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on protocols and guidelines for businesses, communities and visitors as the restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus are eased, Leeper said.

The tourism bureau welcomed a June 1 executive order from Governor Jared Polis on the transition from the state order to stay home to be safer at home "or outdoors,quot; while staying away from others as much as may be possible.

"While we are all safer at home, we can also practice greater social distancing in our outdoors than indoors," Polis said when he announced the executive order.

The new initiative of the tourist office includes a new edition of "Are You Colo-Ready?" user information. The brochure and animated videos advise visitors on how to dress for the weather and different altitudes, build bonfires, keep wildlife wild by not feeding them, and leave no trails in wild places.

The brochure and other information will be available at state visitor centers. The centers are still closed, but Leeper said the tourism office is talking to CDPHE about ways to keep employees and visitors safe when the centers reopen.

As businesses and activities closed or decreased when COVID-19 cases began to spread throughout Colorado, people from other parts of the state were discouraged from visiting the mountains due to concerns that smaller communities they would not have sufficient resources to respond to the outbreaks.

"After the great sacrifices that have been made to protect our state, it is vitally important to set clear expectations so that we can keep all of our accomplishments and stay on course to reopen Colorado's tourism economy," Cathy Ritter, Office Director tourism, said in a statement.

In a typical year, the tourism economy in Colorado is great. Travelers spent a record $ 22.3 billion on travel and vacations in Colorado in 2018, 6.7% more than in 2017, the tourism office said.

Tourism was the second largest employer in the state in 2018 with 174,400 industry-supported jobs, Leeper said. The number of visitors from the USA USA It was 85.2 million and approximately 1 million from other countries.

The numbers for 2019 will be released soon, Leeper said.

While the 2020 tourism season is anything but typical, business leaders at a couple of Colorado vacation hot spots say things are starting to get better. Hotels in Eagle County are limited by 50% of their capacity under the rules to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

"Many of our hotel partners tell us they are getting to that on the weekends, so there is demand to travel to the mountains from the Front Range and drive markets," said Chris Romer, president and CEO of the Vail Valley Partnership, a association business.

Eagle County's request to allow meetings of up to 50 people was approved by the state health department. The county filed an application this week seeking approval for meetings of up to 250 people and 100% hotel occupancy.

State health officials have granted local governments exemptions from restrictions on the size of public meetings and the number allowed in companies with the caveat that an increase in cases could lead to a return to tighter safeguards.

Romer said that health guidelines, including social distancing, must be met under variations. He said companies and tourism offices in Vail Valley are working together to ensure everyone knows the proper protocols and relays the same information to guests.

The information and guidance from the state tourism office complements the efforts of local communities, Romer said. People call to see if there are open places for business.

"They will ask,quot; Is there anything my family can do? "And the answer here and in many places in the state is yes," said Romer.

There is fly fishing, rafting, mountain biking, hiking and swimming, Romer said. Many major events, such as music festivals, a staple in the mountains in the summer, have been canceled or postponed.

But producers and organizers are looking for alternatives, including "emerging,quot; music events in smaller venues, Romer added.

A big boost for Estes Park was the reopening of Rocky Mountain National Park. The park opened on May 27, ending a 10-week shutdown. Park officials are taking a phased approach, limiting the number of people in the park and requiring reservations that have time limits.

Eric Lund said he is starting to see more people in the city of Estes Park, a gateway to the national park that recorded 4.6 million visits in 2019. Lund is CEO of Visit Estes Park, which promotes tourism in the area. .

Hotels in the area received a state exemption that allows them to operate at full capacity.

"I have been talking to some of our hosting partners and they are starting to sell out on the weekends. That is a great sign," Lund said.

He hopes that restrictions on the size of the meetings will eventually be loosened because Estes Park is a popular destination for weddings and family reunions. It is home to the largest YMCA facility in the country, the extensive Rocky Mountain YMCA. There are still limits on how many people can be in restaurants and stores.

About 5.5 million people visit Estes Park annually, with the largest amount occurring in the summer and early fall.

"Visitors want to have things to do and they want to be able to enjoy the amenities in the area," Lund said. "And it is important that at the same time we keep people healthy and respectful of being responsible to our local community."