Clippers President Steve Ballmer urges whites to help end racism – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Steve Ballmer, president of the Los Angeles Clippers, joins others across the NBA in calling for changes in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

"My number one message to any white person at this stage is that there is an invitation that is clear now and a call to action, which is to try to be an ally in these causes," Ballmer said. "That is the problem: how can you be an ally to break racism and legacies that go back to slavery? What are you doing?"

NBA players across the league have unapologetically supported the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years. In a show of support, players like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant donned black shirts that said "I can't breathe,quot; after Eric Garner's death, before his games in 2014.

Floyd repeated "I can't breathe,quot; on Memorial Day, holding him by the neck below the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer for more than eight minutes. He died shortly after being held, and his death has sparked protests across the country since then.

The renewed Black Lives Matter movement has also led to work in other areas, such as voting rights. This week, James announced that he was partnering with other NBA players to protect the voting rights of black Americans, a topic of great importance during an election year.