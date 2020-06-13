California Horse Racing Board Approves Limit on Whip Use During Races – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Riders competing in California will not be allowed to hit a horse more than six times during a race, and then only in a covert position, according to a new rule approved by the Racing Board of California horses.

The rule would not allow more than two strokes in a row using whips that must meet new board standards to soften strokes.

The board voted 4-2 on Thursday in a nearly seven-hour meeting to approve the rule that was first proposed in March 2019. Commissioners Alex Solis, a retired Hall of Fame horseman, and Dennis Alfieri they represented the votes without vote.

Representatives of the Jockeys' Guild, along with running backs Mike Smith and Aaron Gryder, had urged the board to wait at least a month before voting to allow more time for the implementation of a proposed national rule on whip standards.

However, board chairman Gregory Ferraro disagreed, saying California should set the tone to reform the way racehorses are treated rather than expecting a national standard.

"This board is mandated by the governor to make career reforms that contribute to horse welfare," said Ferraro during the remotely held meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We've been talking about this cultivation rule for two years. I think it's time to stop putting off and passing a rule."

Attorney Shane Gusman, who represented the Jockeys' Guild, said before the vote that guidelines based on public perception would lead to possible accidents and negatively impact sport in California.

"We are concerned that it will not work and that there will be real safety concerns when a rider is unable to do his job," said Gusman. "What will happen is that you are going to have an accident, and a rider will get hurt or a horse will fall." You are going to finish the races in California. It will just happen if you follow this path of trying to regulate perception rather than reality. "

However, Ferraro said: "We are never going to please athletes. They want nothing more than to maintain the status quo. We appreciate their argument. But they will not fly in the face of public demand that we stop beating these horses."

Race Board Rule 1688 will also prohibit the use of whips during morning training and after the end of races.

Under the rule, riders would be allowed to show or shake the whip without touching the horse or hitting the horse on the shoulder with the whip in the down position.

Violators would face a maximum fine of $ 1,000 and a minimum suspension of three days. However, there would be no penalty if the stewards determined that the use of the whip was "necessary for the safety of the horse or rider."

Terence Meyocks, president and CEO of the Jockeys' Guild, urged the board to suspend a vote until other racing states present a standardized version of the spanking rules.

But Scott Chaney, the new executive director of the board, disagreed and said: "All other states would be required to pass a rule, which just isn't going to happen."

The rule must be reviewed by state officials and could be October before it goes into effect.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.