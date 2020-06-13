Burundi President becomes the first world head of state to die of Covid doctors confirm

Burundi's President died of the coronavirus, according to doctors at the hospital where he was transferred to his death.

The country's government had announced the cause of death for Pierre Nkurunziza as a result of a heart attack.

A medical source at the Karusi hospital where Nkurunziza died confirmed that the president was in "respiratory distress,quot; before his death.

Doctors at the Kamenge University Hospital in Bujumbura told AFP that the head of the public health institute requested the only ventilator in his hospital and the head of our resuscitation service & # 39; on behalf of the presidency & # 39; Monday at 10 a.m. & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The president was transferred to the hospital in Karusi, but it was "too late,quot;, he was already "dead," said a medical source in Karusi.

The country's government had announced Pierre Nkurunziza's cause of death (pictured right) as a result of a heart attack. Evariste Ndayishimiye, who will be the next president (photo on the left)

Suspicions had been high, the president had Covid-19 after his wife was hospitalized in late May with the virus. A medical document seen by AFP said he had tested positive for the virus and suffered from & # 39; respiratory distress & # 39 ;.

The African country announced the & # 39; unexpected & # 39; death of Nkurunziza on June 9 declaring a national week of mourning.

The government has not yet announced a date for his funeral, but is marking the seven-day period of national mourning, during which he has banned music in bars, clubs and karaoke, a statement said Thursday.

Nkurunziza had reportedly felt ill on June 6 and "to his great surprise,quot; his health worsened, leading to cardiac arrest from which he died in hospital.

His wife Denise was flown in for treatment for the coronavirus in Kenya on May 30, raising some suspicion about the president's true cause of death.

Nkurunziza was due to leave office in August after a controversial 15-year period marked by allegations of repression and human rights abuses.

It was announced on Friday that Burundi's constitutional court agreed that President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye should be sworn in immediately after Nkurunziza's death.

A medical source at the Karusi hospital where Nkurunziza died confirmed that the president had also been in "respiratory distress,quot; before his death.

Nkurunziza took office in 2005 under a power-sharing agreement after a 12-year civil war that left 300,000 dead.

His decision to run for a disputed third term in 2015 plunged the country into violence, causing hundreds more deaths.

Faced with allegations of widespread abuse, his government became the first country to leave the International Criminal Court in 2017.

Human Rights Watch says the police and ruling party are known to carry out "widespread human rights abuses," including killings and arbitrary arrests.

Nkurunziza's party was confirmed as the winner of the May elections last week, paving the way for the first peaceful transfer of power since independence in 1962.

The outgoing president had endorsed retired army general Ndayishimiye as his successor and saw him win almost 70 percent of the vote.

The opposition National Freedom Council (CNL), led by Agathon Rwasa, had alleged that the May 20 elections were riddled with fraud and irregularities.

In the event of the death of a president, the constitution provides for the president of parliament to take control in such a situation.

Legally, Parliament Speaker Pascal Nyabenda should have become the interim leader.

It was announced on Friday that Burundi's constitutional court agreed that President-elect Evariste Ndayishimiye (pictured) should be sworn in immediately after Nkurunziza's death.

However, the court ruled that "the interim period is not necessary and that … Ndayishimiye must swear in as soon as possible," the government said in a statement posted on Twitter.

There had been uncertainty about who was in charge in Bujumbura since the government announced Nkurunziza's death.

Observers in the country were concerned about possible discord over succession among the ranks of Burundi's powerful group of generals that could have sparked a new round of unrest.

The statement did not say when the swearing-in would take place.

Ndayishimiye was declared the winner of the Central African country's elections last month after fending off a challenge from Agathon Rwasa, and was officially due to be sworn in in August.

It was the country's first competitive presidential election since a civil war broke out in 1993.

Burundi, which shares the same ethnic mix with its neighboring Rwanda, has been convulsed by recurring cycles of seizure of power, violence, and massacres since gaining independence in 1962.

Nkurunziza was a former rebel leader whose government was marked by widespread brutality and repression by his opponents.

Burundi's economy is also in tatters after donors, whose aid was a key source of government revenue, left the country amid continued human rights violations.

Burundi has largely ignored the virus outbreak, taking few steps to combat its spread compared to many of its neighbors who implemented strict blockades and curfews, and organizing an election campaign.

The country has officially reported 94 cases and one death.