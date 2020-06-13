Angelina Jolie adopts two disabled rabbits after the death of the daughter's pet

WENN

In a new magazine interview, the actress from & # 39; Salt & # 39; He also talks about his rituals during the eight-week coronavirus lockdown and how he tries to stay calm amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Angelina Jolie He has added two disabled rabbits to his family.

The actress reveals that her daughter Vivienne's bunny died during recent surgery and decided to fold and replace the missing pet with two that really needed a lot of attention.

"We adopted two sweet little ones who are disabled," Angelina tells Harper & # 39; s Bazaar. "They need to be in pairs. They are very gentle and it has helped focus their care with her right now. And on the dogs, the snake, and the lizard …"

Sharing their self-isolation rituals during the eight-week coronavirus blockade, the "SaltStar says to the publication: "I am in listening mode most of the hours of the day. I follow Time magazine, The New York Times, the BBC World Service and BLM (Black Lives Matter) activists online. "

"More recently, I saw the documentary & # 39;I'm not your black& # 39; on James Baldwin and the civil rights movement in the United States. Before going to bed, I have been reading & # 39; Unreasonable behavior & # 39; from Don McCullin and reflecting on how journalism has changed in the last half century. "

And he's been trying to stay calm amid the drama of the killer virus, the death of George Floyd, and the Black Lives Matter protests not to disturb his six children.

"Like most parents, I focus on staying calm so my children don't feel anxious about me, in addition to everything that worries them," she explains. "I put all my energy into them."