All of these celebrities have a color in their name. Do you know which?

Bradley Lamb
1. This singer's name has a color in it. Which color?


  1. This singer,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Pink!


  2. This actor and comedian,amp;#39;s name has a color in is. Which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Whoopi Goldberg!


  3. This actor has a color in 1/3 of their name. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Millie Bobby Brown!


  4. This TV legend,amp;#39;s last name is a color. Which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Betty White!


  5. This actor,amp;#39;s last name is also a color, but which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Jack Black!


  6. This Avenger has a color as their first name. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Scarlett Johansson!


  7. This actor and singer-songwriter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Do you know what it is?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Jada Pinkett-Smith!


  8. This famous daughter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Blue Ivy Carter!


  9. This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color at the beginning of it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Goldie Hawn!


  10. This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Sterling K. Brown!


  11. This celebrity,amp;#39;s last name begins with a color. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Eddie Redmayne!


  12. This fashion icon,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Tan France!


  13. This Spice Girl,amp;#39;s name has a color at the end of it. Which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Melanie Brown!


  14. This artist,amp;#39;s name has a color at the end of it. Which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Cee Lo Verde!


  15. This actor,amp;#39;s last name begins with a color. Which one?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Henry Golding!


  16. This actor has a color for a last name. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Seth Verde!


  17. This actor,amp;#39;s last name is a color. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Jaleel White!


  18. This legendary singer-songwriter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Volt Records


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Otis Redding!


  19. This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Corbin Bleu!


  20. Finally, this actor,amp;#39;s name has a color hidden in it. Which color?

    Getty


    Correct!


    Wrong!

    It,amp;#39;s Alicia Silverstone!

