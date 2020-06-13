All of these celebrities have a color in their name. Do you know which?

EntertainmentAll of these celebrities have a color in their name. Do you know which?By Bradley Lamb - June 13, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Betty Gray? Betty Blue? Betty Purple? This singer,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Pink! This actor and comedian,amp;#39;s name has a color in is. Which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Whoopi Goldberg! This actor has a color in 1/3 of their name. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Millie Bobby Brown! This TV legend,amp;#39;s last name is a color. Which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Betty White! This actor,amp;#39;s last name is also a color, but which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Jack Black! This Avenger has a color as their first name. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Scarlett Johansson! This actor and singer-songwriter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Do you know what it is? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Jada Pinkett-Smith! This famous daughter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Blue Ivy Carter! This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color at the beginning of it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Goldie Hawn! This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Sterling K. Brown! This celebrity,amp;#39;s last name begins with a color. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Eddie Redmayne! This fashion icon,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Tan France! This Spice Girl,amp;#39;s name has a color at the end of it. Which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Melanie Brown! This artist,amp;#39;s name has a color at the end of it. Which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Cee Lo Verde! This actor,amp;#39;s last name begins with a color. Which one? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Henry Golding! This actor has a color for a last name. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Seth Verde! This actor,amp;#39;s last name is a color. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Jaleel White! This legendary singer-songwriter,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Volt Records Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Otis Redding! This actor,amp;#39;s name has a color in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Corbin Bleu! Finally, this actor,amp;#39;s name has a color hidden in it. Which color? Getty Correct! Wrong! It,amp;#39;s Alicia Silverstone! DailyKeep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the daily newsletter!