Alicia Keys explains what FOOD you eat to get perfect skin!

Do you want light skin like Alicia Keys?

Yesterday, Alicia Keys spoke to her fans about her beauty secrets. Alicia wears little or no makeup, and her skin is practically perfect.

The Good Job singer is known for her complexion without makeup. She frequently appears at red carpet events with minimal makeup.

In a new Vogue video, the 39-year-old man takes us on a daily routine of skin care at home, wellness practice, and diet tips for perfect skin. “I love candles, I am a fan of candles. I believe in establishing an intention ", explains Alicia.

Alicia begins her morning routine with a mild osmosis cleanser followed by a powdered Epicuren probiotic mask. Afterwards, the face is hydrated with sacred rose water or the soothing Epicuren Discovery Aloe Vera gel.

In addition to cleaning her face, Alicia uses her bathroom as a morning meditation space. But one of the most essential beauty secrets that Alice has learned over the years is to drink enough water. "I always cared about skin care, but in a way that was very frustrating because I didn't always have good skin. I learned some of the secrets and also found some of the products that work for me, because we are all different. You have to keep trying and find what's good for you, "he shared.

The songwriter admits that she needs to cut certain foods that affect the skin, "I've cut the dairy … and also, believe it or not, get rid of the breads," she says. "Let me tell you, I'm the first person … I'm a,quot; rapist. "And then obviously fried food, oil and everything on the skin is never really good."

Alicia also uses a combination of hair products to hydrate her curls: Saharan Gold Liquid Argan Oil and Gotukola Pure Keratin Hair Mask that leaves throughout the day with a head wrap. She recommends wearing a non-silk scarf to wrap the hair while the mask works on the hair. He also urges his fans to experiment with different products and routines that work for his skin.