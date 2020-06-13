Aaron Carter engaged to his girlfriend Melanie Martin

Instagram

The former child star announces that he has taken his relationship with his girlfriend to the next level by posting his new engagement ring on social media.

Aaron Carter is engaged to the girlfriend Melanie Martin.

A few days after the couple announced that they had met during a live conversation, the "I Want Candy" singer revealed on Friday, June 12, 2020 that she was engaged in posting a photo of Melanie modeling her diamond ring.

"Love wins # iloveyou3000 #engaged #fiance #ourlovestory," wrote the 32-year-old in the caption.

<br />

Soon after, the "Aaron & # 39; s Party (Come Get It)" star turned to his Instagram Stories, where he shared a video of the couple holding hands while driving, with the focus directly on the new jewelry.

The big news comes after the couple revealed that Melanie had suffered a miscarriage after the couple separated less than two months ago, due to "stressful conditions."

"We will give her some time, we will let her heal and then we will try again," she told fans at the time. "We both want that. I have to take care of her."

During the couple's temporary separation, Aaron enjoyed a brief relationship with Viktoria AlexevaBut the two have suspended things and the star insisted that she "didn't care" about her.