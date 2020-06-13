& # 39; I don't have time to fight & # 39;

Instagram

According to fans, the 'Anaconda' ringmaster mocks LisaRaye by referencing LisaRaye's claims that Nicole Murphy & # 39; got into & # 39; with her ex-husband.

Nicki Minaj made headlines after it was speculated that she released a subtle diss to LisaRaye McCoy in his lyrics about it and 6ix9inecollaboration song "TROLLZ". On the track, fans believed that Nicki hit LisaRaye for her past marriage problems.

"Dollar, dollar bill, come get her. Even your man knows Nickis does it better," the Trinidadian-born woman said of the song. According to fans, the lyrics refer to LisaRaye's claims that Nicole Murphy "screwed up" with her ex-husband. That led Nicki fans, the Barbz, to fool her online.

In response to the matter, LisaRaye said during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" on Friday, June 12, "First let me tell you, I didn't know what the hell they were." She kept talking to DJ envy and Angela Yee, "And I didn't know they would come after me. Vivica Fox is the one who called and she asked me, she said: & # 39; Are you okay? & # 39; "

"Maybe around 25 comments, I thought, 'I don't give a damn' because I don't," he shared. "I am far above anyone who wants to chase someone they don't know, wants to embezzle what I said and take it out of context. I don't have time to fight that kind of fight because we are fighting a real fight right now."

LisaRaye also said that "music shouldn't be about beef." She continued: "It is not mafia, it is not gangster, it is entertainment. It is music, so we are going to keep it light while we are not breaking down."

LisaRaye turned on the Barbz's bad side after suggesting to Nicki to bow to Lil & # 39; Kim then Usher sparked a debate about Nicki being "a product" of Kim. "We can all be together, queens and we can all say that we are all acknowledging the fact that Kim came before Nicki Minaj. So Nicki, just take a seat," LisaRaye said in May. "You don't have to sit for long, just bow. Like [Beyonce Knowles] said: & # 39; Lean b **** is & # 39; "he added.