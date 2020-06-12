Zoom plans new blocking features to comply with Chinese government requests

Zoom says it is working on new features that will allow it to block users based on their geographic location after admitting that it recently suspended three user accounts based in Hong Kong and the US. USA At the request of the Chinese government.

The company was widely criticized for suspending the accounts, which organized meetings to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre on June 4. In a blog post, Zoom said that it had reset the accounts and was developing tools to enable targeted blocking.

"Zoom is developing technology in the coming days that will allow us to remove or block at the participant level based on geography," the company said. "This will allow us to comply with requests from local authorities when they determine that activity on our platform is illegal within their borders."

The announcement will exacerbate concerns that Zoom is happy to block and suspend users to comply with the wishes of the Chinese government.

An activist called the company's actions "shameful,quot;

Zoom said the Chinese government informed him in May and early June that four meetings would be held to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre. After the company established that three of the meetings contained or were likely to contain a number of participants from Mainland China, it decided to end them and suspend the accounts of the hosts. Zoom says these host accounts have since been reset. The company says it did not take action against a fourth meeting.

However, according to Zoom, he wouldn't have ended the meetings if he could have blocked meeting participants based on their location. He claims that this new feature could allow the meeting to take place outside of China without any users attending from within the country, meaning that Zoom would not be required to close the meetings entirely.

"In the future, Zoom will not allow Chinese government requests to affect anyone outside of mainland China," says Zoom.

Democracy activists have criticized Zoom's willingness to comply with requests from the Chinese government. "Conscientious companies should not accept requests for dictatorships," said Wang Dan, one of the affected activists. Financial times, noting that his team has switched to using Google for their web calls. "As an American company, Zoom has a responsibility to uphold American values."

Another activist, Lee Cheuk-Yan, based in Hong Kong, said The Guardian that Zoom used to allow him to reach activists in the interior of the country. “My purpose in opening Zoom is to reach the mainland Chinese, breaking the censorship of the Chinese Communist Party. With this policy, it defeats my original purpose, "he said, calling Zoom's response,quot; shameful. "