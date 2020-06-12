Your guide to staying fit, eating, having fun, and staying connected while on the go – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will provide KPIX 5 users with a weekly list of tips on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

Today is a highly anticipated day for lovers of gastronomy and wine in the Bay Area with the reopening of many restaurants and wineries. Please support as best you can. Check with your local places to see if they really are open and what kind of service is offered.

BBQ: GRAN JIM BBQ IN SAN RAPHAEL

Tuesday to Sunday 12 – 7pm

BBQ chef Jim Modisset and his stellar team are now open through a popup for more than 30 days at the New Tavern on Fourth St, San Rafael. Enjoy mouth watering, drop the bone barbecue: Texas Brisket, Pulled Pork, Zesty Pork Ribs and the best boneless grilled chicken. Tastiest $ 2.00 street tacos. And there's more: killer cocktails and local beers. Only to collect.

https://www.thetavernonfourth.com/

RESTAURANT: THE BEST OF THE BASQUE

Take a seat on the outdoor patio and enjoy the best of Chef Gerald Hirigoyen's Basque cuisine at Piperade in San Francisco, now open for business. My favorites on the menu:

Seafood stew "Bizkaiko,quot;

Red pepper sauce

Braised Pork Cheek, Tempranillo, Dried Plums, Carrots, Cipollini Onions

Roasted Chicken with Paprika, Chickpeas, Olive Sauce

The full menu is also available for pickup on the sidewalk.

http://www.piperade.com/

WINE: CREST FOG VINEYARD

FOG CREST WINERY winemaker Jerome Chery invites you to dance for your wine. Join the special "virtual,quot; wine experiences and visit the winery also by appointment only. Prepare for a feast on your palate with some of the finest and most expressive pinots in the Russian River Valley. The owners of the wineries Rosalyn and Jim are members of the African American Winemakers Association. Visit them, you will be delighted to have done so. https://www.fogcrestvineyard.com/

Winemaker dancing between vines – https://youtu.be/myhfudx6sz0

MUSICAL EVENT: (re) ROCK OF LIVE BOTTLES

Friday 5pm

Hello BottleRockers, past performances from OneRepublic, Neon Trees, and Michael Franti & Spearhead will air as part of Live BottleRock's weekly virtual (re) series this week. Proceeds from the live broadcast will benefit Crew Nation, Napa Valley Food Bank and NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Subscribe to BottleRock's YouTube channel to view the event, which starts at 5 PST / 8 p.m. EST and will not be available after broadcast. Yours will really act as a host and introduce some very special music guests.

https://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com/

FESTIVAL: SLOTTING WITH THE TREE

Sunday 4:30 pm

Sheila E and Doobie Brothers and The Isley Brothers are among the artists as you get your "virtual,quot; beat with one of the oldest festivals in the Bay Area: STERN GROVE. The debut broadcast is this Sunday at 4:30 pm on KPIX at and online after 5pm at www.sterngrove.org

FOOD: RECIPES BY JOSE ANDRES

Join superstar and humanitarian chef José Andrés for his web series "Food for the People,quot; filmed from home with his family. Daily dishes can be found in your Instagram page @joseandres

PODCAST: HEKLINA GOT THE BEAT

Listen to the latest Superstar Heklina podcast with special guest Jackie Beat. She talks about her solo live shows, recalling the pre-pandemic times in stunning Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Also, a lucky listener gets a commando performance.

https://www.dragtimewithheklina.com/

TRAINING: WITH BOB WEIR

Grateful Dead's Bob Weir is inviting you to exercise and hang out at a show. Expect the legendary deadhead to spice up your training session and maybe make favorite tunes as you go. Enter to win. HEADCOUNT entries are a nonprofit vote that promotes youth.

https://www.prizeo.com/campaigns/bob-weir/workout-bob-weir

