Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

US stocks fall, shaking world markets

Australian markets fell and Asian markets seemed to continue after the US stock market. USA An unlikely three-month climb will end with a fall on Thursday.

A lot of bad news apparently convinced investors that they could no longer continue to behave as if the US economy had already recovered from the pandemic. Coronavirus infections are on the rise in 21 states. Congress is divided on extending more aid. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the depth of the recession and the pace of the recovery remained "extraordinarily uncertain."

The slump shook Australian and Asian markets, and the problem could spread to European markets as the weekend progresses.

Details: Shares in South Korea fell 2.5 percent, and markets in Australia and Japan also fell, after the S,amp;P 500 stock index fell 5.9 percent. Just days before, he had recovered his losses for the year. Oil prices also collapsed.