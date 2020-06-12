Your briefing on Friday – The New York Times

US stocks fall, shaking world markets
Australian markets fell and Asian markets seemed to continue after the US stock market. USA An unlikely three-month climb will end with a fall on Thursday.
A lot of bad news apparently convinced investors that they could no longer continue to behave as if the US economy had already recovered from the pandemic. Coronavirus infections are on the rise in 21 states. Congress is divided on extending more aid. And Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the depth of the recession and the pace of the recovery remained "extraordinarily uncertain."
The slump shook Australian and Asian markets, and the problem could spread to European markets as the weekend progresses.
Details: Shares in South Korea fell 2.5 percent, and markets in Australia and Japan also fell, after the S,amp;P 500 stock index fell 5.9 percent. Just days before, he had recovered his losses for the year. Oil prices also collapsed.
Europe's protests highlight national police and racial abuse
George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody has echoed in Europe. Thousands of protesters have crowded the streets of Paris, London, Berlin and other cities.
Just as the Confederate monuments in the United States have fallen, the statues of colonizers and slave traders in Europe have been knocked down or defaced.
The message is in solidarity with protesters in the United States. and a call to analyze institutional racism and police tactics at home.
So far, no matter where the charges of systemic racism have been brought, they have mainly been faced with a firm official denial.
In the USA.: General Mark A. Milley, the country's top military official, apologized for participating in President Trump's walk through a plaza near the White House for a photo shoot after federal authorities violently cleared the area of peaceful protesters. . "My presence at that time and in that environment," said the general, "created a perception of the military involved in internal politics."
Revive economies, two wheels at the same time
With the reopening, governments aim to boost their economies, but cannot rely on public transportation to get workers to their jobs while the virus is still circulating.
Enter the humble bicycle, which plays a central role in getting Europe's workforce moving again and accelerating the environmental transition away from cars. As the weekend begins, we look at the "corona bikeways,quot; of Paris.
The ever-present threat of infection that accompanies us now, we hope, will lead to a coronavirus vaccine. But the perception that shared space is a dangerous area could last.
Architects like Joel Sanders, who runs a studio in Manhattan and teaches at Yale, are discovering that the The principles that make spaces fit for autistic and deaf people can provide ideas for new types of virus-retardant interior design.
This is what is happening the most.
North Korea: On the second anniversary of Kim Jong-un's meeting in Singapore with President Trump, the country's foreign minister said diplomacy "had faded into a dark nightmare,quot; in a statement that also referred to increased Northern nuclear capabilities.
Indigenous sites: Mining company BHP plans to move forward with an expansion project that will destroy at least 40 ancient indigenous sites in Australia, just days after a national protest at the destruction of another archaeological site by another mining company, Rio Tinto.
Trump analysis: "At a time when the country is facing three overlapping crises: the coronavirus, an economic collapse and a reckoning with racism and injustice, Trump's inability to demonstrate empathy illustrates the limitations of his political arsenal." writes our White House correspondent Peter Baker.
Snapshot: Above, one-year-old male jaguar cubs in Tortuguero National Park in Costa Rica. A new study documents an increase in jaguar poaching across the range of species, from Mexico to Argentina, and correlates illegal trafficking with private investment from China.
Trudeau haircut: Barbershops and beauty salons are reopening in Ottawa today after months of closure, but the question on everyone's mind is whether the Canadian Prime Minister will get his hair cut.
What we are hearing: This Radiolab episode about an octopus mother who settles to raise her eggs. It sounds simple, but the way octopuses lay eggs is a feat unmatched by other species. "He kept me on the edge of my seat the whole time," says Remy Tumin of the Briefings team.
Now a break from the news
Listens: These 15 Essential Nigerian Songs Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti talks about resistance and long struggles.
Do: What happens to your body when you exercise? Well, a lot. The levels of thousands of substances in the bloodstream rise and fall, and thousands of molecules change, according to a new revealing study that could help shape fitness routines.
We may venture outside, but with the virus still raging, we are still safer inside. At home You can help make it tolerable, even fun, with ideas on what to read, cook, watch, and do.
And now for the backstory on …
An O.J. Simpson documentary that resonates
The interruption of professional sports has led many desperate fans to watch ESPN documentaries like "The Last Dance,quot; and "Lance,quot;. It turns out that an ESPN documentary also offers a heartbreaking look at police brutality: "O.J .: Made in America," by Ezra Edelman.
The main narrative is about O.J. Simpson and the 1994 murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and his friend Ron Goldman. But the backdrop to the story, and the jury's deep mistrust of the prosecution, is the Los Angeles Police Department's long-standing mistreatment of black city residents, through violence and lies.
As the Times A.O. Scott recently explained in our newsletter The Morning: The film shows "the deep roots of the mistrust and resentment that the LAPD planted among the city's black citizens during decades of abuse and contempt. The jury's verdict, so shocking to many at the time, is shown as an act with clear historical roots and political significance. " (His criticism of the film in 2016 compared it to the work of Norman Mailer and Robert Caro.)
Wesley Morris of the Times says: "It is one of the most rigorous and disturbing x-rays of this country's racial crises and racist myths, from law enforcement and criminal justice to sex, sports and Hertz." The film spans over five episodes and nearly eight hours, but, as Wesley says, "He has spent much more time with much less superior storytelling."
