Yes, Clare Crawley's bachelorette season is still going on

Yes ABC has its next Single star aligned with Matt Jamesbut that doesn't mean Clare Crawleythe season of High school it's not happening
Clare was announced as the next star of the franchise in early March. ABC even revealed to contestants that they would compete for his heart on season 16 of the dating reality show, including Matt, but then the coronavirus occurred. Production in season 16 of High school It never really took off. Fast forward a few months to June when fans and veteran cast members of Bachelor Nation asked ABC to cast a black star on The Bachelor and increase diversity in front of and behind the camera. ABC and Warner Bros. remained silent on the petition until June 12 when Matt was announced as the new star of The Bachelor in Good morning america.
"Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join Bachelor Nation, as part of the Clare season. When filming failed to proceed as planned, we were given the benefit of time. to meet Matt and everything agreed that he would do a perfect Single" Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "We know we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action. diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Single and we can't wait to embark on this journey with him. "
Bachelorette party Producers have been interested in kicking off Clare's season and said they were exploring options, such as reducing travel and kidnapping the cast from one location in the United States.
"We definitely want to get Bachelorette party Can because we announced Clare, everyone is excited about it, there are all these plans for it, but that could take more time to solve logistically, "ABC executive Robert Mills said.
Clare will also likely have new contestants, a plan even before Matt was cast as The Bachelor star. "Chances are, everyone can put their lives on hold and come back again is very rare. So yeah, we're still picking, so if you have someone who you think is great for this beautiful woman here," she does. long time host Chris Harrison He told viewers of a live Instagram about the production hiatus.
A source close to production told E! The news of Matt's change from contestant to star will likely work in Clare's favor. "The good news for Clare is that her cast will know from the start that they don't have a chance to be next. Single. So hopefully there will be more for "the right reasons," our source said.
"It will be difficult, but we will definitely solve it because we all need this, urgently," Mills said of the return of High school.
Matt James' season delivering roses at The Bachelor is slated to premiere in 2021.