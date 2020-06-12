Yes, Clare Crawley's bachelorette season is still going on

Yes ABC has its next Single star aligned with Matt Jamesbut that doesn't mean Clare Crawleythe season of High school it's not happening

Clare was announced as the next star of the franchise in early March. ABC even revealed to contestants that they would compete for his heart on season 16 of the dating reality show, including Matt, but then the coronavirus occurred. Production in season 16 of High school It never really took off. Fast forward a few months to June when fans and veteran cast members of Bachelor Nation asked ABC to cast a black star on The Bachelor and increase diversity in front of and behind the camera. ABC and Warner Bros. remained silent on the petition until June 12 when Matt was announced as the new star of The Bachelor in Good morning america.