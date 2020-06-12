XXXX hacking attack threatens beer supply

Queensland's iconic XXXX beer may be in short supply in the coming weeks as owner Lion Nathan is dealing with a major cyber security breach.

But it's not just XXXX: Furphy and James Squire beer supplies are also under threat, along with Dairy Farmers milk and Farmers Union iced coffee and flavored milks.

The brewery has warned pubs that drinks may be in short supply.

And there is no easy answer, with hackers apparently holding all the cards.

Former police officer and cybersecurity expert Brian Hay told 9News that all companies were at risk.

"From a Ransomware attack, it could be anywhere from $ 300 to $ 30 million," he said.

There have been no confirmed details of the hackers' claims.