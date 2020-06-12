Xiaomi Mi 10 review: Xiaomi Mi 10 review and rating

After two years, Xiaomi returns with another Mi series smartphone in India. The company released the Mi Mix 3 in 2018 and has now unveiled the Mi 10 5G. With an initial sale price of Rs 49,999, it is the company's most expensive smartphone and comes with all the high-end specs.

For starters, the smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and is also the first Xiaomi device to house a 108MP camera. With all the powerful specs and features, this new Xiaomi smartphone is said to compete with flagship phones from Huawei, Samsung, Oppo, and others. So if you plan on investing in this high-end smartphone, take a quick look at its full review.

Design and display



We will not be wrong in saying that Xiaomi has redefined its design aesthetics with its flagship smartphone: Mi 10 5G. The smartphone comes with a slim metal frame that is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass layer on both sides. The device comes with curved edges and the transition from metal to glass is seamless. The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G comes in two color options: Coral Green and Twilight Gray. The smartphone looks stylish and its vibrant color options are sure to turn heads. The rear panel of the smartphone houses the quad camera setup, which is located on the left side of the device in perfect symmetry along with the LED flash. However, the camera sticks out slightly, which means the phone will wobble when held on a flat surface. Along with the camera, the rear panel also features the Mi brand. The power button and volume controls are placed on the right side, while the SIM card tray and USB Type-C charging port are placed on the bottom. The front houses a 6.67-inch screen and a 20MP selfie camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G also comes with P2i coating that helps protect the smartphone from accidental splashes.

Speaking of the screen, the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G features a 6.67-inch Full HD + screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The display offers a 19.5: 9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother experience. The refresh rate is lower compared to the other flagships available on the market, but it still managed to impress us. There is no notch and the screen only consists of a perforated selfie camera that is placed in the upper left corner. The screen is pixel rich and offers brilliant and vibrant color reproduction. The smartphone comes HDR + certified, which means that users will get the best image quality when using online streaming services. We had a great experience watching movies and playing games on the Mi 10 5G, all thanks to its bright screen and good viewing angles. Lastly, the display houses an on-screen fingerprint sensor that works quite well. Overall, the smartphone scores very well in the design and display department.

Performance



The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The smartphone includes 8 GB of RAM and comes in two storage variants: 128 GB and 256 GB. The smartphone works smoothly and we do not witness any bumps or lags while using the device. The smartphone works well when it comes to games and games like PUBG and Asphalt 9 turned out to be a true delight. We also used some editing apps on the smartphone and surely we were not disappointed with the performance at any time. Xiaomi also claims that it has used a multi-level cooling solution in the smartphone that keeps the internal components cool while performing heavy tasks. However, we disagree with the company that during our long gaming sessions the smartphone got hot, making it difficult for us to hold the device.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G runs the Android 10 operating system with the company's MIUI 11 user interface. However, Xiaomi has announced that the smartphone will soon receive MIUI 12 updates that will further enhance the user experience. Like the other Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi 10 5G also lacks an app drawer that can be turned off for many as this will clutter up the home screen. In addition to this, the smartphone offers everything you can expect from an Android smartphone. The company has not completely removed the bloatware from the Mi 10 5G and unnecessary notifications cause users errors from time to time (unless you disable them).

In addition to this, the user interface is quite simple to use and has the same gestures and shortcuts that you will find in any Xiaomi smartphone with MIUI 11. One of the main differences that we discovered in the Mi 10 5G is the existence of the application. Google SMS and dialer. Along with this, users will also find a quick switch to enable reverse wireless charging, the always-on screen, and other features. One of the interesting features of the Mi 10 5G is called Multilink, the use of these users can combine Wi-Fi bands and mobile data and improve speed if they have a weak Wi-Fi connection.

We were adequately impressed by the audio performance of the smartphone. The device manages to deliver a clear and loud sound experience when we play music on the speakers. The smartphone comes with stereo speakers that automatically detect orientation. Along with this, it also offers LHDC codec support. We used the Mi True 2 wireless headphones with the smartphone and this further enhanced the audio experience for us.

Xiaomi is a company that always includes an IR blaster on their devices and Mi 10 5G is no different. The company has included the sensor and the Peel remote app on the device. Using these two users you can turn the Mi 10 5G into a universal remote control and control your home appliances with it.

We were unable to test 5G connectivity as the technology is still in its infancy in India and is not commercially available for people to use. Speaking of overall performance, Xiaomi Mi 10 5G works like a flagship smartphone.

Camera



Expensive, high-end smartphones are expected to come with a multi-camera setup, and the Mi 10 5G is no different. The camera is one of the highlights of the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G. The smartphone has a quad camera setup consisting of a 108MP main camera with f / 1.7 aperture, 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.4 aperture, 2MP macro lens with f / 2.4 aperture and 2MP depth sensor with f / 2.4 aperture. The front is home to a 20MP selfie shooter with f / 2.0 aperture. The rear camera is capable of recording 8K videos and also comes with optical image stabilization. The rear camera supports 10x zoom and 2x zoom in 108MP mode. Images captured with the main camera are grouped at 25MP.

Most of the shots went quite well with the correct amount of exposure and sharp focus. There is no telephoto lens on the camera, and the company claims that the 108MP sensor can be used to do telephoto lens work. The full 108MP resolution yielded some really good results and we think that shooting at 108MP gave better results compared to zoom shots. Images captured in 108MP mode offered better detail, color reproduction and also turned out to be sharp.

On the other hand, images shot at 10x zoom became bright, but some noise was also visible in the images. The camera's night mode works well and plays some really good pictures. Photos taken with HDR also gave quite good results. The macro shots and close-ups with the Mi 10 5G turned out really well. The best part was that the camera reproduced the same colors and the images never seemed artificial. The only problem we had was with image processing. The smartphone took a long time in image processing.

Like the quad camera setup on the back, the 20MP front camera also offered satisfying performance. The selfies captured during the day were brilliant and the skin texture also seemed to be good. Portrait mode on the front camera also worked well with near-perfect edge detection.

The camera was also able to record some good quality videos and we were impressed by the stabilization. However, the videos were unable to retain the quality while shooting in low light. The video mode on the smartphone also offers a smooth zoom slider that offers a cinematic zoom experience to your videos. You can also create small movie clips using the Vlog mode on the camera.

Drums



The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G houses a 4780 mAh battery with a patented 30W fast charge support. The smartphone also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The Mi 10 5G scores well in the battery department as the smartphone lasted a day on a single charge. Despite the intensive use of games and cameras, the smartphone managed to last a day.

Apart from this, the smartphone also charges quickly. If you are using the included 30W charger, the smartphone can be fully charged in one hour. The Mi 10 5G also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. To charge the device wirelessly, you will need to purchase the Xiaomi 30W Wireless Charger. On the other hand, the reverse wireless charging function also works well.

Verdict



Xiaomi Mi 10 5G is a flagship smartphone and comes with a starting price of Rs 49,999. It includes all the premium features one would expect from a high-end smartphone. The device has the most powerful processor, impressive camera setup, wireless charging, and the latest operating system available. It is a good option for users who are looking for something other than OnePlus or even Realme. The smartphone is a complete package if you are looking for a device with good performance. However, if you still want alternatives to this you can go for the OnePlus 8 series or the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

