An X Factor fan has been buried under a huge floral tribute featuring the face of Scottish singer Susan Boyle.

Albert Harper died suddenly in May and was even driven to his funeral at Simon Cowell's old Rolls-Royce, according to The Mirror.

The 47-year-old was a huge fan of ITV's hit talent show and his expulsion caused the roads to stop near his home with crowds of people on the streets to pay their respects.

Incredible floral displays on her grave included a KFC cube design, a bottle of after-shave Joop, and the face of one of Scotland's most popular singers, Susan Boyle.







Funeral director Ian Hart, whose daughter Amy appeared on Love Island, revealed that he turned the luxurious Rolls Royce into a hearse especially for the occasion.

He said, "When it was announced in the service that the Rolls had belonged to Simon Cowell, everyone said how appropriate it was."

Harper, described as a highly respected man in the nomadic community, died suddenly in May.

There were several other colorful tributes at his funeral, including those for a pool table, a pint of Guinness, and a bottle of malt vinegar.

James MacMillan, who led the service, said: "He was moving desperately.

"A respectful celebration of life and the best and worst day we could do for him."





Photographs taken before the funeral show mourners piled up in cars after the hearse in Sussex. Several men are shown next to a floral pool table, traveling in a van with a trailer.







The hearse itself was transformed by specialized coach builders in Italy.

The flamboyant champagne cooler in the back seat was ripped off in the process.







Reports also suggest that the original interiors, including television screens, ambient lighting, and reclining power rear seats, had to be abandoned.

They were replaced by stainless steel, leather, and a glass coffin compartment.