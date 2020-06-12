Workers find an 1895 magazine hidden inside the Edward Colston statue signed by men who erected it

The downed statue of Edward Colston, which was downed and thrown into the water by anti-racism protesters, contained a 125-year-old magazine signed by men who first placed it, has been revealed.

After being pulled out of the port of Bristol, where protesters dumped her on Sunday, museum workers began cleaning up the statue of the 17th-century slave trader.

But the team at M Shed, the museum that will now house the statue, which they say will not be cleaned of the graffiti sprayed by protesters, discovered 'two surprising additions'.

One was a bicycle tire, which came with the statue when it was removed from the port. The other item, however, was of historical interest.

Inside the statue's tails, the team found an 1895 magazine called & # 39; Tit Bits & # 39 ;, a British weekly magazine founded by one of the first fathers of popular journalism George Newnes and which gave rise to modern newspapers such as the Daily Mail.

Tit-Bits: the magazine that gave rise to popular journalism Tit-Bits was a popular magazine founded by George Newnes in 1881 and featured interesting little facts, or & # 39; Tit-Bits & # 39; as they were called. The magazine would run for over 100 years, with its last publication in 1984. But its influence extends even further. A contributor by the name of Alfred Harmsworth, who would later become Lord Northcliffe, would launch a rival publication called & # 39; Answers to Correspondents on Every Subject Under the Sun & # 39; After succeeding in the world of printing, he would then launch the Daily Mail. Another contributor, Arthur Pearson, who won a job on Tit-Bits in a competition, would create the Daily Express.

After cleaning it, they discovered that it included the names of those who originally fit the statue and the date on the inside pages.

In a threat on the social networking site, Twitter, the team said: & # 39; We spent the morning removing the mud from inside with a hose and an extendable brush.

"Painted graffiti was particularly at risk from cleanup, so it was done very carefully to make sure it didn't wash.

"The symbolism of his graffiti body has been preserved and its importance to us will be an important story to tell.

The statue, which had been in the city center since 1895, was downed and thrown into the Avon River during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

As some 10,000 protesters gathered in the city, the images showed protesters pulling the monument with ropes before cheering it on and dancing around it.

The statue had been a highly controversial subject of controversy and the most recent petition to remove it garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

Along with the tobacco trade, Colston's wealth helped develop Bristol in the 17th century. He used much of his wealth, accumulated from his extensive slave trade, to build schools and charities in his hometown.

The future of the plinth in which the statue was located will be decided by a democratic consultation.

Protesters tied ropes around the Edward Colston statue in Bristol city center, before breaking it on Sunday.

Crowds gathered side by side in the port of Bristol this afternoon to see the statue that was thrown into the water.

Once the statue was on the ground, protesters began posing next to it, placing their knees on his neck in protest at the death of George Floyd.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees has confirmed that the bust will be rescued and displayed

After the protest, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees confirmed that the bust should be taken out and displayed locally.

It was removed yesterday from the port of Bristol.

The statue will now be placed alongside banners of recent protests to help educate on the history of slavery and the fight for racial equality.

The mayor also revealed that local historians and experts will be commissioned to "look at the city's past."

Rees said that "the true history of Bristol will be investigated by a new commission so that the city can better understand its history."