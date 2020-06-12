Work teams make final adjustments to BART's new Berryessa station; Regular service begins Saturday – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – The final countdown has begun. The almost 20-year wait by residents of the San José area for BART service is less than 24 hours from reaching its end.

Crews were making some last-minute cosmetic tweaks at the new Berryessa station early Friday morning as officials prepared for a grand opening ceremony. Safety testing, final construction, and the meticulous process of adjusting schedules to account for the extra journey for trains to complete their journey on the South Bay extension have been underway for the past month.

The CPUC also had to approve the public service on the line. All of that has been completed and officials will ride the first train on Friday.

Authorities said running the trains to the new Milpitas and Berryessa stations will mean an additional 13 minutes of travel on the Daly City – Berryessa (Green) and Richmond – Berryessa (Orange) lines. Berryessa 10-mile, $ 2.3 billion project extends BART service

from the Warm Springs district in Fremont through Milpitas to the Berryessa area in northern San José.

The extension is BART's first foray into Santa Clara County and gives the transit agency a total of 50 stations and approximately 130 miles of

track.

South Bay commuters who have been searching for alternatives to clogged freeways during rush hour can attest to the frustrations caused by the project's delays and deadlines. Originally, the extension was supposed to open to the public in the summer of 2018.

"We know that these have been some dark months that we have endured. But as we come together, this valley, this county, this region, this city, they have all shown our character, collectively, and we should celebrate great days like this," said the Mayor of San José, Sam Liccardo, at a May ceremony marking the completion of major construction and trouble shooting on the line.

"Expanding travel options in one of the most congested corridors in the Bay Area is key to an economic revival," BART CEO Robert Powers said in a prepared statement. "Connecting Silicon Valley with the rest of the Bay Area will not only strengthen our public transportation network, but will create new opportunities for much-needed housing near transit."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, BART, Muni and other Bay Area transit agencies have reported historic drops in passenger numbers. BART's average weekday number of passengers plummeted during the pandemic: 93% less. That drop has left a $ 600 million crater in the transit agency's budget this fiscal year and next.

Even with the number of passengers increasing as companies reopen with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, BART officials said they will be challenged fiscally for months or even years.