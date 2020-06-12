WIS International Recruitment for 250 Jobs in Southern California – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you like counting, keeping track of things, and traveling, a company may have the perfect job available.

WIS International, one of the leading companies in inventory and data collection services, is looking to add more workers to its force.

"Before the pandemic we were in a hiring crisis at the time, so after the pandemic it has been further exacerbated by the real situation," said regional manager Tana Trinchero.

Trinchero said the company needs up to 250 employees in Southern California as the companies begin to reopen.

“We also have a factor of civil unrest. Customers should find out what they have left after the civil unrest, ”he said.

The company said 90 percent of its business is retail.

"Anywhere from a 10-person grocery store inventory to a 100-person large box inventory."

She said applicants can work part or full time, whether they are in college or looking for a career. She also said that no day is the same.

"There are many opportunities available," said Trinchero. “I myself have been around the world with them. There are always opportunities for someone who is an entrepreneur and wants to do more with this. ”

Both part-time and full-time positions come with health benefits and a 401 (k), and all training is online.

Those wishing to apply can visit WISIntl.com to receive news from a recruiter.