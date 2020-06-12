Will Princess Anne, 69, be the FIRST royalty to return to work in person?

Princess Anne will be the first royalty to return to work in person with an engagement scheduled for next week to visit the Duke of Gloucester's headquarters.

A tweet shared by Gerts Royals He described how Princess Royal, 69, will meet with COVID-19 staff at the Barracks in South Cerney, Gloucesterhire, on June 16.

If the engagement continues, it will mark the first time that a member of the British royal family has had an in-person appearance since the pandemic began in March.

And the news may surprise some because the 69-year-old man would be more "at risk,quot; for the coronavirus than younger members of the royal family, such as the Cambridge or Wessex.

In addition to an engagement next week at the royal headquarters in her role as colonel-in-chief, the royal princess also has other appearances in the diary.

The 69-year-old will also visit Scarborough and Ryedale Carers, of whom she is president, to mark the organization's 25th anniversary on June 30.

And she will visit Dovecote Park in Pontefract as part of her role as President of the City and Guilds of London Institute.

There are currently no journal engagements for other older members of the royal family.

The Royal Princess has been carrying out her engagements and appearances practically from her Gatcombe Park home since March

The Princess Royal, who will celebrate her 70th birthday in August, was one of the last royalty to have a public engagement, attending the National Convention at the Addington Equestrian Center on March 16.

The last members of the firm to attend an in-person visit were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who met with NHS call center staff days later on March 20.

That month, HHealth Secretary Matt Hancock said people over the age of 70 would be required to self-isolate for up to four months to protect them from Covid-19 disease.

This impacted royalty, the 93-year-old monarch, heir to the throne Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72.

The news comes days after the 94-year-old Queen, who has placed all of her public engagements on hold while residing with her husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, is unable to return to her public duties due to the risk of catch Covid -19 & # 39; for years & # 39; to come (pictured during his speech on the nation and Commonwealth on the 75th anniversary of VE Day)

Younger members of The Firm are reported to be the first to return to engagements in person, including those of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (pictured right with their children during Clap for Carers) and Earl (left). and Countess of Wessex

The younger households, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, have reportedly been discussing how physical engagements can be made in the future, but have not yet officially scheduled anything in the newspaper. ,

What risk do older people have for the coronavirus? Since March 23, older Britons and those with chronic conditions have been told not to leave their homes or come into close contact with anyone. Families have been urged to avoid grandparents in the event that they transmit the highly contagious virus, which is fatal to elderly and sick patients. According to a PHE report, people over the age of 80 in England who are hospitalized with covid-19 are 70 times more likely to die compared to people under the age of 40. The probability of death is approximately three times higher for people aged 40 to 49 years, nine times higher among people aged 50 to 59 years. Meanwhile, the probability increases dramatically for people over the age of 60, who are 27 times more likely to die if hospitalized with Covid, and 50 times more likely for people in their 70s. In ONS figures through April 24, 81.5 percent of deaths in England and Wales with death certificate coronaviruses were for people over the age of 70.

Members of British royalty have kept in touch with fans via social media, with the Cambridges sharing a new photo of Prince William sheltering Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, under a Umbrellas to mark UK Volunteer Week on Sunday.

William and Kate have taken over the role of home teachers for their two older children during the shutdown, and with Gavin Williamson announcing that the government has removed its goal of having all elementary students return to the classroom before the summer break, I will likely continue until next month.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton, 66, told The Sun that he feared that the Queen, whose calendar is not expected to resume until the earliest fall, may never be able to return to her usual duties and most likely is to be seen on television or video. links instead of public.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles, 71, remains isolated with the Duchess of Cornwall at their home in Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, on the Balmoral estate.

He contracted coronavirus in March, but says he was "lucky,quot; to have experienced "relatively mild symptoms."

Princess Anne is often considered the "hardest working royalty,quot; due to her large number of public appearances and engagements each year.

Last year, the Prince of Wales was the busiest member of the family with 521 engagements, just ahead of the ever-active Princess Royal in 506.

The Royal Princess last appeared in public in mid-March when she visited the Addington Equestrian Center

Analysis by The Telegraph also showed that the Queen's daughter worked 180 days a year in 2018.

In March of last year it was also revealed that she has recorded 20,000 engagements in 50 years.

His official debut took place 50 years ago, on March 1, 1969, on Saint David's Day, when he delivered leeks to the Welsh guards at the Pirbright camp in Surrey.