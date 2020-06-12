Will Edge and Randy Orton make the best fight ever? – Up News Info San Francisco

(CBSNewYork / Up News Info Local) – WWE's latest pay-per-view, Backlash, promises to have the best wrestling ever. That's a lot of pressure to put Edge and Randy Orton, who are tasked with meeting billing. But the two veterans are sure to deliver something special on Sunday from a fanless Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The only match that could possibly come close to matching that performance is the showdown between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship tournament. However, WWE is choosing to meet two nights earlier. Slap instead. Perhaps the company is unwilling to risk Bryan and Styles overshadowing the main event.

Other notable matches on the Backlash card include Asuka defending the Raw Women's Championship against Nia Jax, Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Jeff Hardy facing Sheamus to solve a fight that some say is coming too close to home for Hardy, and a triple threat match for the Championship of WWE Women's Couples with starting champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defending against The IIconics and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

In total, five championships will be defended and the punters will unanimously favor the current starters.

The show comes amid yet another big shake behind the scenes in WWE, as Paul Heyman was relieved of his duties as CEO of Raw. Bruce Prichard, who has been in charge of Slap, will take over Heyman's duties. The move was announced Thursday night.

“In an effort to streamline our creative writing process for television, we have consolidated both teams from Raw and Slap in a group, led by Bruce Prichard. Paul Heyman will focus on his role as an interpreter in the ring, "said a statement issued by WWE.

The decision was made by Vince McMahon, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The WWE President and CEO was reportedly frustrated with the iconic broadcast on Monday night. The show has dumped a substantial number of viewers since the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to broadcast from an empty stadium.

It is unclear whether other creative staff members will be fired or reassigned.

Prichard's influence on the Raw the brand will kick in after Backlash, which is scheduled for Sunday at 7pm ET. Here's a look at the card and how things can be shaken.

The best wrestling match ever

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Will this really be the best wrestling match ever? That could be asking for a little more. But after a show-stealing battle at WrestleMania, it wouldn't be a surprise if Edge and Randy Orton have one of the best games of the year. For Edge, the clash marks his first true wrestling match since returning from a nine-year retirement. His two previous appearances occurred at this year's Royal Rumble and the last man mentioned who faced Orton. The Superstar R rating may have been victorious in April, but look for The Viper to strike back here. The good news? This could set up a rubber match to break the tie and put the fight to bed. Pick: Randy Orton

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) against Bobby Lashley

There is only one more favored person in Backlash than Drew McIntyre, because there would be no point in Bobby Lashley becoming the champion. The drama here will not be for the belt, but for the turmoil surrounding Lashley outside of the ring, as MVP continues to create a gap between Lashley and his on-screen wife Lana. Seek her to get involved and potentially cost her husband the game. How much more they will get married after that, no one knows. If dependent on MVP, they will file for divorce sooner Raw airs on Monday night. Choose: Drew McIntyre

Universal Handicap Match Championship

Braun Strowman (c) against The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman is the only other person with higher odds than Drew McIntyre. The odds of Miz or Morrison winning here are so long that you couldn't measure them with six rulers. This fight has been more comedy than anything else, but the laughs will end on Sunday for Miz and Morrison, hey hey, ho ho. Choose: Braun Strowman

Raw Women's Championship

Asuka (c) against Nia Jax

Before undergoing double knee surgery last year, there was a time when Nia Jax seemed to be being groomed to become the next big superstar in the women's division. She hasn't gotten that sizzle back since she returned earlier this year, but it's good to see her in a title fight. It is a sign that once again I could make it to the top, but tonight it belongs to Asuka. Could we see a Charlotte Flair appearance? This is the first major event in recent history where the Queen is not on the card. Their presence may affect the outcome of the match, but ultimately will not change the results. Pick: Asuka

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

This is an art case that mimics life, as WWE has woven Jeff Hardy's very real substance abuse issues into the stories. The move was somewhat controversial, but it has served to create interest in his party. The devilish Celtic warrior, Sheamus, may be the first here. If that's the case, don't be surprised if we see the second round between these guys in the coming weeks or at the Extreme Rules PPV in July. Pick: Sheamus

Women's Pairs Championship

Bayley and Sasha Banks (c) against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross against The IIconics

It is surprising that Bayley and Sasha Banks are no more favored in this match. At the end of the week, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross had similar odds to The IIconics, and neither was shot as a particular long shot. Eventually Bayley and Sasha will implode and go from being best friends to deadly enemies fighting for him. Slap Women's Championship. I suspect the match will arrive in two months at SummerSlam, which is a long time to resolve a feud without getting a reward. Look for them to hold them here before the wheels come off at the time of Extreme Rules. Pick: Bayley and Sasha Banks

United States Championship

Apollo Crews (c) against Andrade

Apollo Crews is going to retain, but it may not be 100 percent on its own. Former champion Andrade and Angel Garza are on the verge of a breakup despite being one of Raw the most dominant tag teams and Zelina Vega's best efforts to keep them together. Garza will likely end up getting involved here, and somehow it will cost Andrade a chance to become United States Champion a second time. Choose: Apollo crews

Chuck Carroll is a former professional wrestling broadcaster and referee turned sports media personality. He once appeared on Monday Night RAW when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins' locker room.

Follow him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.