Will Arnett welcomes the baby with his girlfriend Alessandra

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Lego Batman Movie & # 39; He has welcomed a new addition to his mixed family as his girlfriend Alessandra Brawn gave birth to a healthy bundle of joy.

Funny man Will Arnett He is a father again.

"The Lego Batman movie"girlfriend of the star, Alessandra Brawn, gave birth to the couple's first child together on May 27, 2020, according to Us Weekly.

"Alexander Denison Arnett was born in Los Angeles on May 27," confirms the couple's representative. "Denny is home and everyone is fine."

Arnett, 50, confirmed that the businesswoman was pregnant in February. He also shares two children with his ex-wife. Amy Poehler.