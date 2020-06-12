Why Regina King is balancing "optimism,quot; and "pain,quot; amid protests

David Fisher / Shutterstock
Regina King you feel hopeful
During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyersThe Oscar winner shared how the recent surge in activism around the world has given her a mixed bag of feelings for the future.
"I am striking a balance of optimism with pain," said the host. Seth Meyers "This is the first time in my life that I have seen people in other countries who support blacks in the best way. You know, in Italy and Germany and in all these different places, people who kneel and have signs that say Black Lives Matter. "
"The United States is always the country that is going to help someone else," he continued. "But that other countries are talking not only about the United States, but about American blacks, gives me hope."
The duo also discussed King's show. Watchers, taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 34 years after the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, when white residents attacked black residents and businesses, and how the program lends itself to race conversations that many are having.
"It is definitely an honor to have been part of a work that was entertaining but also socially relevant," he explained. "Before WatchersI have already done it Seven seconds and American crime and both shows show that the comment is rooted in the things that are happening in our country right now. "
"So with Watchers it was so unique because (creator) Damon (Lindelof) and the team of writers were able to tell a story for many people, instill a little love story there, to shed light on how pain is inherited, a light on police violence in our country, "he continued." Do all those things and being entertaining at the same time, and there are even comic moments, I just feel like I was part of something that has never been done before and is really difficult to do in 2020. "
For King, starring in the HBO limited series provided an opportunity to educate viewers about the Tulsa Race Massacre, which she says is often skipped when studying American history.
"I was definitely aware of Tulsa. My mother is a teacher and while that was not taught in school, school is not where I learned about it, but I think we now have this wonderful thing called Google," he said. . "And so, when people wrote about the Tulsa massacre, they were able to discover that it wasn't just in Tulsa, there was a Rosewood, there was another incident like that in Florida, in Arkansas."
King added: "It just opened up people to correct the mistake that happened at our school when it comes to the history of the United States and omitted stories that really took place and have become the fabric of the United States. If you didn't know that or not about Tulsa, because Tulsa happened, that is why we are here, why we are where we are now. "
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."