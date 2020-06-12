Why Regina King is balancing "optimism,quot; and "pain,quot; amid protests

Regina King you feel hopeful

During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyersThe Oscar winner shared how the recent surge in activism around the world has given her a mixed bag of feelings for the future.

"I am striking a balance of optimism with pain," said the host. Seth Meyers "This is the first time in my life that I have seen people in other countries who support blacks in the best way. You know, in Italy and Germany and in all these different places, people who kneel and have signs that say Black Lives Matter. "

"The United States is always the country that is going to help someone else," he continued. "But that other countries are talking not only about the United States, but about American blacks, gives me hope."

The duo also discussed King's show. Watchers, taking place in Tulsa, Oklahoma. 34 years after the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, when white residents attacked black residents and businesses, and how the program lends itself to race conversations that many are having.