Why does the heart of this black hole "beat,quot; so regularly?

Astronomers have rediscovered the heartbeat of a black hole that was first detected in 2007.

The pulsating energy wave is believed to be the result of the black hole that swallows the surrounding material, but its constant beat is extremely unusual.

The heart of the black hole "beats,quot; once an hour, and it has for at least the past decade, according to the researchers.

The first recorded "heartbeat,quot; of a black hole was detected in 2007. At the time, it was an abnormality; A pulsating wave of energy that radiates from the assumed location of a black hole at regular intervals. It was regularly observed until 2011, but that's when things got complicated.

The satellite hardware observing the black hole was no longer able to detect it due to interference from the Sun. The signal was blocked, and astronomers waited seven long years before line of sight was restored and further action could be taken. Surprisingly, it is still there and continues to beat at the same regular intervals.

Black holes feed on whatever is nearby. It is just what they do. They vacuum everything, including light, but they can still radiate energy into space, and tend to do so as things swallow.

All or at least most black holes are believed to be surrounded by a ring of material known as an accretion disk. This disk is made up of dust, gas, and even pieces of large objects like planets that have been smashed by the black hole. This is typical behavior, but it is incredibly rare to see energy pulsing from a black hole at such a stable and predictable speed. The research was published in Monthly notices from the Royal Astronomical Society.

"The only other system we know of that seems to do the same is a 100,000 times smaller stellar-mass black hole in our Milky Way galaxy, powered by a binary companion star, with proportionally smaller luminosities and time scales," said Professor Chris Done, a research participant, said in a statement. "This shows us that simple black hole mass scales work for even the rarest types of behavior."

Despite being able to observe the heartbeat over the course of several years, the mechanisms at work remain a mystery. We know that when a black hole swallows a large amount of material it can produce an explosion of energy, but this pulsating beat of a decade is really unusual.

"This beat is amazing!" Dr. Chichuan Jin, the lead author of the work, said in a statement. "It shows that such signals arising from a supermassive black hole can be very strong and persistent. It also offers the best opportunity for scientists to further investigate the nature and origin of this heartbeat signal. ”