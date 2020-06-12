Who would you like to see a statue of in Boston?

After being beheaded early Wednesday morning, the Christopher Columbus statue was removed in Boston's North End neighborhood. Mayor Walsh has said the statue is being stored while the city considers its historical context and value.

"Given the conversations we are undoubtedly having right now in our city of Boston and across the country, we will also take the time to assess the historical significance of the statue," Walsh said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Indigenous activists have said that the statue is a symbol of white supremacy and indigenous genocide, and that it is time for it to be permanently removed. Boston is far from the only place this conversation is happening: activists around the world have been tearing down statues of slave owners, racists, and genocide perpetrators, and calling for more to be removed.

On Twitter, suggested alternatives have already been made to replace the statue of Columbus. Some are funny: the rat at the end of "The Departed,quot;, a Dunkin Styrofoam cup, Tony Soprano. More serious suggestions include Boston music icons Donna Summer and Bobby Brown, sports legends David Ortiz and Jim Rice, former late Mayor Thomas Menino, and Crispus Attucks. A petition has even begun to circulate to replace the Columbus statue with one by Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, two Italian immigrants who have been widely regarded as unfairly executed by the Commonwealth in 1927.

Who would you like to see as a statue in Boston? Should we bring Christopher Columbus back or is there someone else who deserves it? Please let us know your suggestions in the survey below or send an email to [email protected], and your response may be included in an upcoming Boston.com article.

