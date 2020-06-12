Who is the new & # 39; Bachelor & # 39 ;? Meet Matt James, former Wake Forest wide receiver

"The Bachelor,quot; finally has its first black lead for season 25. Matt James, one of Clare Crawley's suitors during the current and incomplete season 16 of "The Bachelorette,quot;, will be the last man in search of long-term love in ABC's popular long-running reality series.

James will air his episodes in 2021, assuming the coronavirus pandemic doesn't shut down production, as it did with the Crawley season. The producers saw James enough that he liked to star in the next edition of the show and also felt that the time was right to answer the call for greater diversity in the cast of "The Bachelor."

In a campaign fueled by Rachel Lindsay, who was the first black woman to become "Bachelorette,quot; for Season 13 in 2017, and backed by a burning request from fans, ABC listened and continued to promote James.

"We know that we have a responsibility to ensure that the love stories we see on screen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly serving our audience," the network said in a statement. "This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action regarding the diversity issues in this franchise. We feel very privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor and cannot wait to embark on this journey with him."

As 28-year-old James waits his turn to hand out roses, here are the facts you need to know about him:

Matt James played college football at Wake Forest

North Carolina native James was a talented wide receiver for the Demon Deacons. After not playing much in his first three seasons, he caught 40 passes for 401 yards as a senior in 2014. One of his teammates and good friends was reserve quarterback Tyler Cameron, who was second in season 15 of " The Bachelorette "starring,quot; The Bachelorette ". Hannah Brown.

James also had a brief stint in the NFL. He was invited to the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp in 2015, but failed to join a team that was headed to win the NFC and play in Super Bowl 50. He also spent time with another NFC South team, New Orleans. Saints, after the Panthers cut.

There was a strong pullback for James as he graduated with a degree in economics from one of the nation's most revered academic universities.

Matt James lives and runs a charity with Tyler Cameron

James, by trade, is a New York-based commercial real estate associate with CBRE. He became a budding contestant on "Bachelorette,quot; due to his close association and friendship with Cameron, also his roommate in town.

Together, James and Cameron also co-founded ABC Food Tours, a non-profit organization, in May 2018. According to James' LinkedIn page, this is the charity's mission:

"ABC Food Tours is a food tourism company that guides students both on food / exercise tours through New York that stop at native area restaurants to sample their signature dishes and learn about their history. We partner with schools to provide tours for students who are directly affected by homelessness at no cost to them. "

Matt James did not win Clare Crawley

Since James is in "The Bachelor,quot;, it is a guarantee that he will not be the winner of Crawley's unfinished season of "Bachelorette,quot;. There is already evidence that he was no match for the 38-year-old.

Crawley indirectly called James on Twitter for being on the show only to become famous as opposed to being a legitimate suitor for her.

"If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you're even on my season … you're on it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime," he wrote.

If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you're even on my season … you're on it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime – Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

By e! News led James to indirectly reply to Crawley in an Instagram story, saying he is using the Cameo app with the intention of a different charity – raising money for coronavirus relief through the Robin Hood Foundation. If James weren't a serious suitor, he probably wouldn't have agreed to star in "The Bachelor,quot; as well.

Matt James is the second former NFL player to lead in three seasons.

Colton Underwood, who played in tight end in the state of Illinois before some camping opportunities with the Chargers, Eagles and Raiders, was the leader of "The Bachelor,quot; in season 24 after falling short in season 14. " The Bachelorette. " Underwood broke up with Cassie Randolph last March, but they just announced their breakup in late May.

Ratings for "The Bachelor,quot; have been in decline for a while, but James, with his ties to Cameron, is sure to be a great leader with which to rebound from the audience, especially after fans of the two shows can You will be denied a "bachelorette party,quot; conclusion in 2020.