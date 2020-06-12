White woman unleashes racist tirade against Asian woman doing stair exercises in Torrance – Up News Info Los Angeles

TORRANCE (CBSLA) – A white woman was caught on video unleashing a racist tirade against a woman exercising on concrete stairs in a Torrance park this week.

The confrontation occurred just after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Wilson Park in Torrance, according to a Facebook post that included three videos. A 34-second video showed the woman climbing, then descending the stairs in close proximity to another woman who was using the stairs to exercise.

The woman who exercises has been identified as Sherryann Bulseco. In the aforementioned video, Bulseco had said, "Jesus," when the other woman passed her down the stairs.

Another video showed the woman, dressed in a fisherman's hat, a facial mask under her chin, a blue print top, and blue shorts, yelling at Bulseco for apparently climbing the stairs.

"You don't play here anymore, okay? The next time you talk to me like that, my family will kick your butt. They're going to screw you! The woman says off camera.

Bulseco then picks up his phone to turn on the unidentified woman's camera.

“Get the f- out of this world, get the f- out of this state. Go back to whatever f—- Asian country you belong to, ”she says in the video. "This is not your place. This is not your home. We don't want you here.

Then he challenged Bulseco to put the video on Facebook: "I hope you do."

The woman continued her tirade, calling Bulseco an "ignorant teenager,quot; and further arousing her by wearing black in the seemingly warm weather.

Kayceelyn Salminao, another Torrance resident, said she was a previous victim of the woman seen ranting in the video.

"I jumped up and screamed and said to my husband, 'This is the woman who attacked me in October,'" Salminao said when she discovered the video on Facebook.

Salminao said she was at the Del Amo shopping center in October when she heard this woman reprimand and curse a janitor in the bathroom for no reason.

She says he told the woman to stop, and the altercation turned physical.

"She comes out and physically pushes me to the ground. I literally fall to the ground, and she points at me and says, "You better not get up or not," said Salminao. "As he grabs my hair, he pushes my head down and starts hitting me on the back of my head. She says all those really bad words like the video. "

She said her husband came in and took the older woman away from him.

"I remember when I was walking down the hall and she said," You are all going to get it, you are all going to get it, "Salminao told CBS2 / KCAL9.

After the incident, Salminao filed a police report, but never received news from investigators. On Thursday, Torrance Police spoke to Salminao about her case, and Mayor Patrick Furey said the department is also investigating this incident in Wilson Park.

"I am angry now," said Salminao. "Where's the justice in this? She physically attacked me. She verbally attacked someone else. Who else has she done this to?