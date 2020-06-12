What will make Gulf energy companies merge after the pandemic?

Global blockades, declining demand, and oversupply have sent shock waves through the oil and gas sector, as well as oil-dependent economies in the Middle East.

Oil prices have historically fallen this year, and in April, US futures fell below zero for the first time.

OPEC, Russia and their allies agreed June 6 to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, according to Reuters.

This move prolongs an agreement that has helped oil prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10% of global supplies from the market.

The group, known as OPEC +, also demanded that countries such as Nigeria and Iraq, which exceeded production quotas in May and June, make up for it with additional cuts in July-September, the news agency reported.

OPEC + had initially agreed in April to cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June, to shore up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts should have been reduced to 7.7 million bpd from July to December.

GCC Recession Forecast

A report by the Institute of International Finance says the Gulf region is facing its worst recession in history, and the economy of the six countries is expected to contract 4.4% this year.

According to IIF, it is the oil economy of the energy exporting region that will be most affected.

To counter the impact of the global pandemic, the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates recently announced more than $ 13 billion in stimulus to support the banking and corporate sector.

Credit rating agency S,amp;P believes that Abu Dhabi's "tax buffers,quot; will be enough to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19 and the drop in oil.

UAE's first steps

"No one is really isolated, but there are certain countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, that are better positioned to overcome the crisis," says Dr. John Sfakianakis, chief economist at the Gulf Research Center in Saudi Arabia and an academic at the University from Cambridge. .

“The UAE has taken action, at the start of the crisis, far beyond most of the G20 countries and most of the OECD countries. I think they are thinking, quite precisely, how they can reconfigure and recreate a very vibrant identity for the future of the UAE economy. And many of these pieces have to do with industry and manufacturing in the UAE, and with the logistics space. ”

Perspective of Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's measures, to offset the economic impact of COVID-19 and fluctuating oil prices, have included a tripling of VAT and an injection of more than $ 13 billion into the banking system.

“During the 2015-16 crisis, Saudi Arabia had reserves of around $ 724 billion dollars. This crisis finds Saudi Arabia with about $ 465 billion dollars, making it a different situation, "said Dr. Sfakianakis, of the region's largest economy.

"Still, they have ample reserves, but if the price of oil remains at $ 30 – $ 35, and they continue to spend as they said they would, which means that the equilibrium price is much higher than what we have today. terms of oil, then Something has to give. They will have to use more of their reserves, or they will have to raise taxes as they have recently. "

M,amp;A energy sector

The academic also commented on how the current situation presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the global oil and gas industry, which could see a wave of ties and acquisitions in the coming months.

"Obviously, they will have to merge. The oil companies will merge and that will depend on what happens with the demand cycle," he said. "This is a time to make your balance sheets healthier, to do all these cost reduction measures. and rationalize. Big companies will have to consolidate and so will smaller companies. "

Specifically, for the GCC region, Dr. Sfakianakis believes that now is a good time for companies to "trim the fat,quot; and look to increase their bottom line.

"Regional companies will have to think about how they are going to grow organically in the interior, if they are going to acquire more companies abroad," he said. "Are they going to acquire them in terms of opportunistic positioning or not?"