What to see this weekend: our best elections for June 13 and 14

Is anyone else ready for the weekend?

Temperatures start to rise as we get closer to the last weekend of spring, so what better way to cool off than by blowing up your air conditioning and watching some new shows or catching up on some gems that may have been recently lost?

This weekend, one of Netflix's reality dating series returns for its second season, while its Fab Five are back in action and ready to make you feel warm and confused.

Plus, one of the most powerful movies of the decade is free for the entire month, one of the biggest movies of 2019 finally comes to VOD, and we've got your guide to celebrating the Olsen twins' birthday in style. Finally, we help you catch up on one of the most popular shows currently airing in time for the finale that everyone in your feed will take next week. You're welcome!

Here are our top picks for this weekend, June 13-14 …