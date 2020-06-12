What to see this weekend: our best elections for June 13 and 14

Is anyone else ready for the weekend?
Temperatures start to rise as we get closer to the last weekend of spring, so what better way to cool off than by blowing up your air conditioning and watching some new shows or catching up on some gems that may have been recently lost?
This weekend, one of Netflix's reality dating series returns for its second season, while its Fab Five are back in action and ready to make you feel warm and confused.
Plus, one of the most powerful movies of the decade is free for the entire month, one of the biggest movies of 2019 finally comes to VOD, and we've got your guide to celebrating the Olsen twins' birthday in style. Finally, we help you catch up on one of the most popular shows currently airing in time for the finale that everyone in your feed will take next week. You're welcome!
Here are our top picks for this weekend, June 13-14 …
If you are looking for more Black Creators content: We provided you with a list of movies, TV shows, books, and podcasts for Black's voices to watch last week, but that was just a small offer.
This weekend, we recommend seeing Selma, Ava DuVernayDocumentation of the critically acclaimed 2015 film Martin Luther King Jr.& # 39; s (played by David Oyelowo in an impressive groundbreaking performance) 1965 campaign to march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, to ensure equal voting rights for African Americans.
"We have to understand where we have been to strategize where we are going," DuVernay tweeted after Paramount Pictures announced that the film would be free to rent until the end of the month. "History helps us create the plan. Go ahead." (Where to Look: Free Rental on All Digital Platforms in the US)
If you want to start preparing for the Oscars 2021 now: Legendary director Spike leenew movie Give 5 Bloods It may be the most ambitious and timely so far, with Lee telling Variety, "This movie will be released at the right time for the world we live in."
The film tells the story of four black Vietnam War veterans who return to their former battlefield decades later to find the remains of their fallen leader (played by Chadwick Boseman), as well as the promise of fortune that was buried with him. Starting to prepare now for this urgent and necessary film, as well as a better professional performance by Delroy Cute. (What to see: Netflix)
If you are single and you miss being able to go on uncomfortable dates: A person. Five quotes Infinite awkward moments. One of Netflix's most underrated reality series compared to attention Love is blind and Too hot to handle received, Dating around He returns for his second season, focusing on singles who have dates in New Orleans (the first season was established in New York).
A fascinating social experiment, Dating around It tracks dates from drinks to dessert (if they go that far), showing how routine dating can be … but also how magical. Also, it's always fun trying to predict with whom, if anyone, the main theme will decide to go on a second date. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you want to be at the best Virtual Watch party this weekend: At midnight tonight, there are exactly 46 hours until UnsafeThe season finale of the fourth season airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on HBO, culminating one of his best seasons yet. That means you have more than enough time to watch all 33 episodes of Issa RaeThe successful series so you can be part of the conversation on Twitter. No excuses, flow like a champion! (Where to watch: HBO Max)
Warner Bros.
If you can fully distinguish the Olsen twins in any photograph: What better way to celebrate Mary-Kate and Ashley OlsenIt is the 33rd birthday that by watching some of your direct home video movies that you wish everyone would forget ?!
Father of the billboard (The sisters try to put their father, "great for Max," by putting him on a billboard while wearing tiny polarized glasses!), Changing goals (The sisters change soccer teams and their father / coach doesn't notice!) And Passport to Paris (The sisters' first international trip resulting in snails, their first kisses and winning over the French Foreign Minister!) Are waiting for them to press play. (Where to watch: Hulu)
If you lack baseball and / or eat a hot dog in a game that pretends to be in the game: ESPN's 30-for-30 race on Sunday night continues with Long last summer, which documents the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, with the two former MLB stars talking about the summer of swings and the consequences that have affected them since then. (Where to watch: Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN +)
And if you missed last week's movie, we recommend streaming be water, Bao NguyenIntimate look at the life of the pop culture icon and martial arts legend Bruce Lee. (Where to watch: ESPN +)
If you're still obsessed with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' dog-walking season and coffee dates: Rejoice, Knives out, one of the biggest movies of 2019 is available to stream. Rian JohnsonThe comic mystery is a wild game full of twists, internet obsession (Hello, Chris Evans& # 39; sweater) and a stacked cast led by Ana de Armas in her outstanding performance. (Where to watch: Amazon Prime video)
If you were a fan of Knives outHowever, we also recommend checking Ready or not, who also came out in 2019 and has a dark sense of humor similar to that of a woman who must survive her wedding night with her new in-laws, literally as they are determined to kill her. Also, morally ambiguous Seth Cohen! (Where to watch: HBO Max)
If you only crave a hug: I'm sorry to remind you of the physical contact, but at least the new season of Weird eye Does it feel like a hug for your heart? The Fab Five are back for their fifth season, taking over Philly and raining your eyes. Forget about masks and baths, Weird eye It is the ultimate in self-care. (Where to watch: Netflix)
If you know what is needed and you know you can do it: In honor of the second anniversary of Duckthe music video "I'm Upset,quot; that brought together many of the originals Degrassi: the next generation stars, let's see some old episodes of the iconic series? (Where to watch: Tubi and Pluto TV)