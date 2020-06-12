What Nuggets and Avs fans can expect from their new "normal,quot;

The joint meets all the requirements. A 55-inch television is visible from almost every angle. A collection of hockey jerseys and baseball jerseys worn in the game hangs proudly along one wall, with a special dispensation for Avalanche Center No. 92 Gabe Landeskog and No. 31 worn by the former goalkeeper. from the University of Denver Evan Cowley.

If the autographed pucks on the shelves don't become a conversation starter, then the bubble-shaped hockey table a few feet away might be.

"We don't have to be sitting on top of each other," says Jake Dubin, a Castle Rock resident and Avs fan who built the collection, "if a couple of people come."

A disk head could kill a few hours of paradise here, easy. Which is what Dubin plans to do once the NHL resumes play in late July or early August. After all, it is its basement.

"Unless things change, I don't want to be in a crowded bar," says Dubin. "If I'm going to be in a crowd, I'd rather it be at the Pepsi Center than a bar. I'm not going to take that risk (of being outside) unless it's at the event itself."

Welcome to the new fans of regular Front Range sports, where every game for the next few months, when it comes to the NBA, NHL, and Major League Soccer, will feel like a road game. For all.

Which, to be fair, overcomes the sacred filling of having no game. In an ESPN survey of more than 1,000 sports fans last month, about two-thirds, 65%, said they were in favor of sports coming back "even if fans can't be in the stands."

"I just want to watch football games again," said Tim Larison, who has been a season ticket holder for the Broncos since 1968. "And if there are going to be fans in the stands, great. And if I can be there, great But if they have to play in empty stadiums, that's better than football. "

Dubin, holder of a season ticket from Avalanche for 14 of the past 16 years, did not install his cave of men, a hockey sky bunker, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But until the live games return to the Pepsi Center, which is unlikely to happen for the NHL or the NBA this summer, is where he prefers to yell hoarse.

And it's where he'll cheer up the Avs and Nuggets when they end their suspended seasons in Orlando (in the case of the NBA) or in one of the 10 "core,quot; cities the NHL announced two weeks ago.

"It's going to be interesting," Dubin said of a completely remote postseason for the two most popular Front Range winter sports franchises. "There's nothing like a playoff atmosphere at the Pepsi Center. It will be weird. But it will be great to be able to watch at least live sports and support your team."

***

Absence makes love grow. Not to mention boredom. An average of 5.8 million viewers on Sunday of Memorial Day weekend watched Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson play golf in the pouring rain for charity, with a maximum audience of 6.3 million, making it the most watched golf broadcast in cable television history.

So we want to get the games back, no question. But with COVID-19 still spreading in the United States and without a vaccine on the trail, we're also not sure if we want to go back and see them in person.

A Seton Hall University survey of 762 Americans in early April found that 76% said they would view broadcasts of sporting events with "the same interest,quot; as before.

But 72% of the same respondents also said they would not attend a game until a coronavirus vaccine was developed. And only 13% said they would feel as safe at a sporting event as they had in the past.

Adam Earnhardt, chairman of Youngstown State's communications department and expert on fan behavior, believes that a large portion of those fans may continue to walk away voluntarily in 2021, even if stadiums like Pepsi Center and Empower Field at Mile High turn to fully, or almost fully, open capacity.

"The reaction of the fans, for the most part, will be: 'I'll do whatever you need me to do, so I can show up and cheer on my team," said Earnhardt, co-author of "Sports Fans, Identity and Socialization: Exploring The Fandemonium. "

"It's the mom or dad who just wants to carry their kids and take them to the Indians game on a Saturday afternoon; that's probably not going to happen." I have four children, and my wife and I are trying to keep our family safe or keep them at home and even as far away as possible. I think the majority of average viewers and families will follow suit. ”

Anyway, that experience will not be the same as just a few months before. Going to Empower Field in the fall, assuming fans can attend, will likely resemble the current experience of going to a local grocery store or Walmart: controlled entrances and exits; social distance maintained in lines for concessions and bathrooms; constant disinfection efforts by stadium workers; and mandatory masks and plastic gloves for staff. Facial coatings might also be a must for Broncos fans.

"You are definitely going to have cases where you can put the protocols you need and it's, 'I just want to show up and cheer on my team,'" Earnhardt said. "But there is also the whole multitude of masks against masks and all that debate. Putting that debate aside, I think people just want to see their teams compete and be there to see them do it."

He noted that another underlying narrative for fans will be event congestion, especially from August to October. After more than nine weeks of few or no live sporting events, the NBA Playoffs and Stanley Cup Playoffs, two spring rites, could roll out at the same time from early August through Halloween. than the NFL preseason and the regular season. and the regular season of college football.

And that doesn't include Major League Baseball, which likely lost a window to dominate the national sports conversation in June and July due to their disputes. If baseball resumes no later than the middle of next month, it will board a moving train with some overcrowded freight cars.

"I've been looking at some of these dates on when they're going to compete. I wonder if this is going to be a disaster for a couple of years," Earnhardt said.

Think about it: You could have a case where you could have every season of every (important) sport being played at the same time. How are fans going to deal with the rush of all these returning sports at the same time? I just do not know. I think for some fans, it will be overwhelming. I think he will also have a case where attendance will fracture and fracture (TV ratings). "

***

Those ratings hi tiger and peyton That is why the networks, and the leagues themselves, are so eager for professional sports to return to television. SportBusiness Media estimates that US broadcasters are expected to pay approximately $ 22.6 billion in 2020 for the rights to live sports. The cost of those rights fees is passed on to consumers and represents approximately 40% of their monthly cable bill, according to media analyst Rich Greenfield.

Given the paucity of events in March, April, and May, the return of the NHL and NBA in July and August is going to draw many eyes. It is just a question of where they are looking. And for how long.

Faced with games from neutral and crowd-neutral sites at home, broadcasters are forced to be creative, if not totally funky, to make COVID-era broadcasts feel as "normal,quot; as possible for a salivary audience.

To that end, NBA Stadium / The Athletic journalist Shams Charania reported last week that the NBA and the NBA Players Association considering the use of crowd sounds from the NBA 2K video game series as background noise during broadcasts – Another twist on the ever blurred lines between reality and simulations.

"I think it will add to the game," said Fat Lever, a television analyst and former Nuggets guard. "The boys will practice and compete just as hard. I think that is the key."

The NHL is expected to reveal some of its broadcast parameters soon, and is expected to follow a similar track. The challenge is not just replicating a non-COVID gaming environment for fans at home, but improving it. Convert an empty arena from a weakness into a fortress.

Experimenting with new camera angles? Do you use more shots from a drone? Do you honk after every goal, regardless of what team score? Players and coaches microphones, damn language be damned? Will we see CGI people holding CGI beers and CGI boxes of popcorn, howling with CGI joy when the Avs take a two-goal lead? Nothing is set in stone. If something works, it sticks.

"They don't want it to be sterile," an NHL league source told Mike Singer of The Post.

After all, a playoff game at the Pepsi Center is just the opposite. The NBA playoffs and Stanley Cup playoffs are beloved, in part, because the intensity and ferocity of fans often feed the players, and vice versa. It is not just tribal, it is communal.

"It is the experience of turning to a fan in the seat to the left of you and being able to crash all five and jump up and down after a goal," Dubin said. "That kind of thing. It's the mindset of sitting on the edge of your seat. Obviously, I get excited from home, but there's nothing like being there."

Going back to 2001, the last time the Avs stayed atop the Lord Stanley Cup, Colorado has a playoff record at home of 32-26, a winning percentage of .552. Since the 2013-14 postseason, the team has an 8-4 playoff record (.667) at the Pepsi Center.

"It's going to be more a matter of age; I think you'll get your 20s in bars (watching)," Dubin said. "They are more willing to go out and do it because they don't have to bring (anything) back with the kids home. I think your older audience will play it a little more conservatively, and it will be that kind of vision in the basement and at home.

"I still hesitate to go out to the bar scene. Hopefully, I can have a handful, or one or two of my friends to see him in my basement and still try to stay six feet away: one guy on the couch, one Behind the bar, that sort of thing. Hopefully, by the end of August, or the Stanley Cup final, things will be safer. But like everything else these days, it's hard to tell. "