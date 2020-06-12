Home Local News What Nuggets and Avs fans can expect from their new "normal,quot;

What Nuggets and Avs fans can expect from their new "normal,quot;

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

The joint meets all the requirements. A 55-inch television is visible from almost every angle. A collection of hockey jerseys and baseball jerseys worn in the game hangs proudly along one wall, with a special dispensation for Avalanche Center No. 92 Gabe Landeskog and No. 31 worn by the former goalkeeper. from the University of Denver Evan Cowley.

If the autographed pucks on the shelves don't become a conversation starter, then the bubble-shaped hockey table a few feet away might be.

"We don't have to be sitting on top of each other," says Jake Dubin, a Castle Rock resident and Avs fan who built the collection, "if a couple of people come."

A disk head could kill a few hours of paradise here, easy. Which is what Dubin plans to do once the NHL resumes play in late July or early August. After all, it is its basement.

"Unless things change, I don't want to be in a crowded bar," says Dubin. "If I'm going to be in a crowd, I'd rather it be at the Pepsi Center than a bar. I'm not going to take that risk (of being outside) unless it's at the event itself."

Welcome to the new fans of regular Front Range sports, where every game for the next few months, when it comes to the NBA, NHL, and Major League Soccer, will feel like a road game. For all.

Which, to be fair, overcomes the sacred filling of having no game. In an ESPN survey of more than 1,000 sports fans last month, about two-thirds, 65%, said they were in favor of sports coming back "even if fans can't be in the stands."

"I just want to watch football games again," said Tim Larison, who has been a season ticket holder for the Broncos since 1968. "And if there are going to be fans in the stands, great. And if I can be there, great But if they have to play in empty stadiums, that's better than football. "

Dubin, holder of a season ticket from Avalanche for 14 of the past 16 years, did not install his cave of men, a hockey sky bunker, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But until the live games return to the Pepsi Center, which is unlikely to happen for the NHL or the NBA this summer, is where he prefers to yell hoarse.

And it's where he'll cheer up the Avs and Nuggets when they end their suspended seasons in Orlando (in the case of the NBA) or in one of the 10 "core,quot; cities the NHL announced two weeks ago.

RELATED ARTICLES

©