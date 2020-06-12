What is Vogue without Anna Wintour?

In Talley's recent memoirs, Chiffon trenches The stories of Wintour's cruelty to one of his very, very few black employees are virtually endless. (This despite the fact that Talley was famous and influential as the editor of Vogue in general.) She ignored him at key moments in his career, treated him as an attendant at his own wedding, cheated on him about his weight gain even after his grandmother had just died, banned him from bringing a guest to the Met Gala, and paid Talley. a miserable (this is Vogue , after all) $ 500 per episode for a podcast he featured.

In Vogue, Wintour is nothing less than a tyrant. This is not even an insult; Rather, he has spent decades methodically building an environment of fear in his workplace. There are rumors about how unfriendly he is to someone he deems unworthy and how disdainful he is to fat people (How many plus-size women have been to Vogue, let alone taken cover?). When he directed British Vogue from 1985 to 1987, he earned the nickname "Nuclear Wintour,quot;. In The September edition , the 2009 documentary that followed Wintour and his staff as they prepared the magazine's September issue, confirms his reputation. She is rude to her staff, tough on editorial meetings, and her team seems to always be on the verge of a mental breakdown because they know how demanding, uncompromising, and often cruel Wintour can be. It even embarrasses the body of the camera operator. "I think he likes not being completely accessible," said Grace Coddington, Vogue's creative director from 1988 to 2016. 60 minutes in 2010. (But of course it would be negligent if it didn't remind us all mommy jars Coddington has it in his kitchen.)

The statement is fine, to the extent that cursory statements about racism and diversity can be made in the most famous fashion magazine. But there is also a kind of strange passivity in the way Wintour approached the problem. The words "I know Vogue has not found enough ways to raise or give space,quot; to blacks fall, because Anna Wintour is Fashion. It's not a mystery why the magazine has failed to put more than a handful of black women on its cover, or why so few black people are working there, or why Wintour's former friend and colleague André Leon Talley has I've been publicly talking about how hard it was to work at Vogue. She is the most powerful publisher in the media and, unlike almost all the other editors who work, she operates beyond professional reproach. She is almighty at the expense of many; It is an aura that has worked hard and hard to build. Vogue's failures (along with her successes) are her burden to bear.

The article was published just hours after Anna Wintour apologized for Vogue's lack of black representation in her more than 30-year history with the magazine. "I know that Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate or give space to black publishers, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," his letter said to his staff. “We have also made mistakes in posting images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I want to take full responsibility for those mistakes. "He then added that,quot; it can't be easy being a black employee at Vogue "and that the company,quot; will do better. "

"Under Condé Nast, autocratic chiefs allowed themselves to do as they pleased: subject subordinates to hazing rituals with no apparent end point," he writes, and "no one at Condé Nast has had a gargantuan reputation for imperiosity with the one who got married. " Native talent than Anna Wintour. "In her column, Bellafante describes conversations with employees of color at Condé Nast:" They struggled to be heard or to obtain the resources they needed to do their jobs at the highest levels; they faced ignorance and lazy stereotypes. of white bosses when the issue of covering black culture came up, they all said they were exhausted from having to explain everything all the time. "

Amid the great racial adjustment Happening this week, no one, not even the most powerful publishers in the media, is immune. Yesterday, Ginia Bellafante speculated in a New York Times column on whether Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour could follow Bon Appétit's Adam Rapoport out the door, after staff and Readers have raised serious concerns about toxic and racist cultures in both magazines.

"Empress Wintour, in her power, has disappointed me in her humanity," he wrote in his book. “Our friendship has been coated in thick oxide over the years. … I am no longer of value to her. "After her apology this week, Talley remains unmoved." She is part of an atmosphere of colonialism, "he recently told Sandra Bernhard on his Sirius XM show." She has a right. and I don't think he will ever allow anything to get in the way of his white privilege. "

Nothing about Wintour's elitism, his refusal to feature different body types or skin colors in the magazine, or his toughness on his employees was a secret. After all, it wasn't until 2018, when Beyoncé honored Vogue's September issue, that Tyler Mitchell became the first black person to shoot the cover, a request from Beyoncé herself. (For a black person to shoot the cover of Vogue, you must apparently be one of the most powerful black women in the world.)

The 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada, adapted from the novel of the same name, which was based in part on Lauren Weisberger's experience working for Wintour, garnered positive reviews in part because she humanizes a Wintour-type boss: a woman who tramples on everyone, who fires those with a different opinion, who needs to win at all costs. She has no friends, but she has her job. And yet she is admirable, played by American icon Meryl Streep, who even received an Oscar nomination for the role, and whose infamous cerulean speech has been praised and now completely discredited.

Wintour has built her entire career on the basis of fetishizing the pettiness of white women. This does not mean that he is not talented or that he does not deserve the job, but it does speak of the culture that he brings to a brand like Vogue, or frankly, to Condé Nast as a company in general. Wintour's character is not just a difficult boss to please, but a woman boss who is as horrible as a man could be. It's an earlier incarnation, less streamlined for public relations, of the Nasty Woman / Girl Boss modus operandi: The idea that being authoritarian or derogatory at work is feminist, because if men do it, why can't women ?

Wintour adopts a version of femininity that says you have to be slim, white, elegant, distant and rich. If you don't have any of those qualities naturally, you must work hard to get them – eat less if it's too big, meet Eurocentric beauty standards if it's black, act bad, never open a smile. There is a whole generation of young women who saw Sex and the city and he thought Carrie Bradshaw's affection for Vogue and its people was something to compete for, rather than creepy and desperate. "Sometimes I would buy Vogue instead of dinner," he says in one episode. "I felt like it was feeding me more." (Do you know what feeds you more than Vogue? All food).

Wintour may be unique in how powerful she is, but she can trace her influence across many industries, not just the media. The company founded on the cult of a singular woman's personality can be seen in brands as disparate as Thinx, Nasty Gal, Glossier, and the female coworking space The Wing, founded by Audrey Gelman. But there is a clear distinction between women like Wintour and those like Gelman: Wintour found power in being icy, while third wave "feminist,quot; bosses learned to hide their toughness behind public displays of feminist solidarity.

Therefore, it is not sincere that Wintour acts as if it were just a cog in a large, anti-black machine. Wintour's charm is in its all-encompassing power; If you want something to happen in Vogue, you need Anna's permission. (Even the creator of The hills She knew that if she wanted Lauren Conrad to get that Teen Vogue internship, she would first have to sell Wintour in a closed-door meeting.) Her entire brand is about her lack of commitment, but with that comes questions about how she chooses to wield her power. . There is no other reason why the Vogue culture is apparently so hostile towards the black people who work there or want To work there Three decades after her tenure, the magazine is fully functional by design, and the publisher is so heavily influenced by it that it is almost impossible to imagine a Condé Nast without her as artistic director and global content advisor.

Almost every publication in the US media has to deal with its failures in hiring, promoting and retaining black employees. They all require a seismic shift in their office cultures. And Wintour can, publicly, express a desire to see Vogue become a more inclusive magazine and workplace. But it seems clear that Wintour is not about to sacrifice his own privilege or position to advance Vogue's progress. That he only received a 20% pay cut when Condé Nast embarked on drastic measures to reduce costs and layoffs related to the pandemic (meager considering his alleged $ 2 million salary), and that even now, by Condé Nast CEO Roger LynchShe refuses to give up, speaks of her extreme reluctance to give up her power. A boss like Anna Wintour will have to be taken from his desk, in the style of the French Revolution.

If your entire brand is being an ice queen, then how trustworthy is an apology from Wintour? Condé Nast and the fashion industry in general have allowed him to be that way, seemingly without consequences, despite failing to make his workplace remotely comfortable for blacks. His words are difficult to take literally because he has no history of amending his behavior; in fact, the entire Wintour bag is doing it their way, damn the critics.

In her half-hearted apology, Wintour implies that she has simply been a passive participant in a media institution that rarely gives black people work, compensation, or credit. It doesn't fool anyone and you should admit the truth: Vogue is like this because Wintour designed it to be. If she ever did eventually leaving the company, it is unclear how the magazine could proceed without Wintour at the helm because much of it is influenced by it. But maybe that's the point. Maybe it's time for Anna Wintour & # 39; s Vogue to finally come to an end and make way for something new. ● ●